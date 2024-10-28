India Tour Of South Africa: VVS Laxman To Coach Men In Blue During Proteas T20I Series

India’s T20I series against South Africa, set to begin on November 8, was not part of the initial fixture calendar. Arranged recently through discussions between the BCCI and Cricket South Africa (CSA), the series will feature four matches in Durban, Gqeberha, Centurion, and Johannesburg, spanning November 8 to 15. With a busy international schedule on the horizon, the BCCI faces the task of managing multiple squads and coaching staff across continents.