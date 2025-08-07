Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, 2nd Test: ZIM Win Toss, Bat First In Bulawayo - Check Playing XIs

New Zealand go for three debutants in the form of Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher and Zak Foulkes
For Zimbabwe, Ben Curran misses out and Brendar Taylor makes a comeback to the national side
The hosts must win the second Test to break a five-match losing streak
Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first against New Zealand in the the second and final Test in Bulawayo on Thursday (August 7, 2025). The hosts trail in the two-game series 0-1 and are desperate to break a five-match losing streak in Tests. The Kiwis, on the other hand, are eyeing a 2-0 series sweep.
The BlackCaps have opted for three debutants in the form of Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher and Zak Foulkes. For Zimbabwe, Ben Curran missed out and Brendar Taylor made a comeback to the national side, while Newman Nyamhuri made way for Trevor Gwandu.
Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Brendan Taylor, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu
New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Matthew Fisher, Jacob Duffy
In the first Test, New Zealand coasted to a nine-wicket win after getting to their eight-run target in just 14 deliveries. Matt Henry starred for the Black Caps, taking nine wickets across the match, with Mitchell Santner also playing his part after ending with figures of 4-27 in the second innings.
Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Squads
New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Tom Latham, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel, Matthew Fisher
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Brendan Taylor, Wellington Masakadza, Roy Kaia, Tanunurwa Makoni, Clive Madande, Trevor Gwandu
Zimbabwe Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Live Streaming Details
The second Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.