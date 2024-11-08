Cricket

India A Vs Australia A, 2nd Unofficial Test: KL Rahul's 'Brain Fade' Moment Stuns Internet - WATCH

For KL Rahul, the 32-year-old, his dismissal in the second innings was a moment of embarrassment, as he seemed completely unsure of how to handle the ball

kl-rahul-cricket-india-bangladesh
KL Rahul. Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
KL Rahul's ongoing form struggles took another hit in the second unofficial Test against Australia A. A moment of brain fade led to a disappointing dismissal, leaving him visibly frustrated and confused. (More Cricket News)

His ongoing struggles have become a worrying pattern, leaving questions about his future in the side.

To make matters worse for the 32-year-old, his dismissal in the second innings was an embarrassing moment. Bowled out by spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, Rahul shook his head in disbelief as he made his way back to the pavilion.

A tossed-up delivery from Rocchiccioli, turning in towards middle stump, caught Rahul off guard. He misjudged it, offering no shot, and simply padded up to the ball, deflecting it onto his own stumps.

Scott Boland dismissed Rahul for just four runs in the first innings. In the second innings, Rahul spent more time at the crease, facing 43 balls for 10 runs.

