Pakistan's ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan was involved in a funny conversation with Australia's leg-spinner Adam Zampa during the second ODI between the two countries at Adelaide. The conversation between the two players was caught on the stump mic. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News)
During the 34th over of the Australia's innings, Naseem Shah bowled a bouncer to Zampa to which the latter pulled but missed it. Rizwan appealed from behind the stumps despite the umpire turning the decision down.
After consulting the bowler, Rizwan hilariously asked Zampa whether he edged the ball or not. The Australian leggie asked the Pakistan captain to take the review and check it for himself.
Here's what transpired between the two at the crease in Adelaide:
Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to field in the second one-day international against Australia on Friday at the Adelaide Oval.
Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood replaced Sean Abbott in the only change Australia made from the team which edged Pakistan by two wickets in the first game.
Pakistan retained the same playing XI which nearly pulled off an upset win. Fast bowler Naseem Shah recovered from cramps and was declared fit as the visitors continued to field a four-pronged pace attack, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.
Haris Rauf took 5 wickets as Pakistan bowled out Australia for 163 in the second ODI at Adelaide on Friday. Shaheen Afridi took three as the hosts registered a low score at The Adelaide Oval.
Playing XIs:
Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.