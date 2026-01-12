PSG Vs Paris FC Live Streaming, Coupe De France: When, Where To Watch French Cup Derby

Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC, Coupe de France 2025-26: Find out all about the French Cup Paris Derby, including preview, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC Live Streaming, Coupe de France 2025-26 Preview Head-to-head
Paris FC's Thibault De Smet and PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery during the Ligue 1 match on January 4, 2026. | Photo: X/ParisFC
  • Paris Saint-Germain face Paris FC in Coupe de France Round of 32 on January 12

  • PSG beat Paris FC 2-1 in Ligue 1 on January 4, maintaing a perfect head-to-head record

  • Find out when and where to watch the PSG vs Paris FC match live on TV and online

Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC are set to renew their city rivalry when they face off in the Coupe de France Round of 32 at the Parc des Princes on Monday, January 12. The meeting comes just eight days after PSG edged their Paris neighbours 2-1 in Ligue 1 on January 4.

In that match, Paris FC briefly threatened an upset after drawing level from the penalty spot, before Ousmane Dembele struck the decisive second-half winner to restore PSG’s advantage.

PSG arrive for the Coupe de France fixture unbeaten in their last six matches across competitions. Luis Enrique’s side recently lifted the Trophee des Champions, edging Marseille in a tense final played in Kuwait.

In Ligue 1, the reigning European champions remain just one point behind leaders RC Lens. However, squad depth could be tested, with six first-team players unavailable, leaving Enrique with a reduced 19-man group for the Paris FC encounter.

PSG are record 16-time winners of the Coupe de France and are currently on a 13-match winning streak in the tournament. They have won four consecutive competitive matches at the Parc des Princes since early November.

Their title defence began with a 4-0 victory over Fontenay, and they have not lost a home Coupe de France match in regulation time since 2014.

Paris FC, meanwhile, booked their place in the Round of 32 with a 3-0 win over Raon-l’Etape. A win tonight would take them into the last 16 for only the fourth time in their history.

Newly promoted to the top flight, Stephane Gilli’s side find themselves just four points above the relegation zone and are winless in their last six league matches, having lost their previous two. Interestingly, their only victory in the past seven games came in the Coupe de France.

PSG vs Paris FC: Head-To-Head Records

Since 2017, Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC have faced each other three times. After a 1-1 draw in 2017, PSG won both the Paris derbies with a 2-1 margin.

PSG vs Paris FC, Coupe de France 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

When and where is the PSG vs Paris FC, Coupe de France 2025-26 match being played?

The PSG vs Paris FC, Coupe de France 2025-26 match will be played on Monday, January 12, 2026. The kick-off is scheduled for 1:40 AM IST on January 13.

Where to watch the PSG vs Paris FC, Coupe de France 2025-26 match live on TV and online?

The PSG vs Paris FC, Coupe de France 2025-26 match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platforms in India. In France, fans can watch the match live on France 3, beIN Sports, Molotov, and myCANAL platforms.

