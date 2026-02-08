Olympiacos Vs Panathinaikos Live Streaming, Greek Super League: Preview, Head-To-Head, And More

Olympiacos are in a great run of form in the Greek Super League. They are unbeaten in their last five matches, which include a dominant 3-0 win over Asteras Tripolis and a crucial 2-1 victory against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League. They are currently in the second spot in the points table with 46 points. Despite their strong position, they can't afford to drop points against Panathinaikos as that will provide a opportunity to AEK Athens to break a bigger lead with them.