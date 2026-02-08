Olympiacos Vs Panathinaikos Live Streaming, Greek Super League: Preview, Head-To-Head, And More

Olympiacos take on Panathinaikos in Matchday 20 of Greek Super League 2025-26 on February 8. Find out when and where to watch the OLY Vs PAO fixture live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: soubhagya chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
olympiacos-vs-panathinaikos-live-streaming-greek-super-league-2025-26-preview-head-to-head
Olympiacos footballers celebrating a goal against Asteras Tripolis in Greek Super League 2025-26 Photo: olympiacosfc/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Olympiacos face Panathinaikos in Greek Super League on Sunday, February 08

  • Olympiakos need a win to regain their lead at the top of the table

  • Find out when and where to watch the Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos match live

Title contenders Olympiacos will take on arch-rivals Panathinaikos in the "Derby of the Eternal Enemies" of the Greek Super League 2025-26 matchday 20 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium at Piraeus, Greece on Sunday, February 08. Panathinaikos are currently struggling at the fifth position in the league table.

Olympiacos are in a great run of form in the Greek Super League. They are unbeaten in their last five matches, which include a dominant 3-0 win over Asteras Tripolis and a crucial 2-1 victory against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League. They are currently in the second spot in the points table with 46 points. Despite their strong position, they can't afford to drop points against Panathinaikos as that will provide a opportunity to AEK Athens to break a bigger lead with them.

Panathinaikos, currently managed by Rafael Benitez, have secured only one of their last six games. To their relief, they did manage a morale-boosting 3-0 win against Kifisia. An away encounter against Olympiacos will be a tough not to crack for them, given their current form. Panathinaikos is currently outside the Top 4. A loss in this match could seriously jeopardize their chances of qualifying for European football next season.

Olympiacos Vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League: Head-To-Head Record

  • Total matches: 168

  • Olympiacos won: 62

  • Panathinaikos won: 44

  • Draws: 62

Olympiacos Vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League: Kick-Off Details

  • Location: Piraeus, Greece

  • Stadium: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium

  • Date: Sunday, February 8 (February 9 in India)

  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Related Content
Related Content

Olympiacos Vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League: Live Streaming Info

When and where is the Olympiacos Vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League 2025-26 match being played?

The Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, February 8 (February 9 in India), at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. In India, the match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Olympiacos Vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League 2025-26 match live on TV and online?

In Greece, fans can watch the Olympiacos Vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League match live on the Cosmote Sport 1 HD TV channel. However, the Athenian derby will not be live-streamed or televised on any platform in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs Ireland LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Stirling Departs, Adair Scores Quick 30 | IRE 56/1 (7)

  2. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 3: UTK Storm Into SF After Crushing JHKD, MP 87/5 In Chase After J&K Set 248

  3. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Blackcaps Overcome Early Jolt To Hunt Down 183

  4. A SKY Redux: Suryakumar Yadav Treats Mumbai Crowd With Captain's Special

  5. Pakistan's India Boycott: PCB Invokes Force Majeure Clause To Skip T20 WC Match, ICC Asks For Justification - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2: Sumit Nagal Leading Goes Down Against Jesper De Jong

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Faith And Politics Collide Again As Tirupati Laddu Row Rekindles In Andhra Pradesh

  2. Beyond Family, Caste And Consent: What The Delhi High Court’s Ruling Signals

  3. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  4. How Little Is Enough? Chetan Solanki On Rethinking Growth In A Finite World

  5. Stalin: Centre Gave Tamil Nadu Zero In Budget, Give NDA Zero Votes

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Pakistan Accuses India Of Funding Militants Behind Islamabad Mosque Blast

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  4. PM Modi Heads To Malaysia: Defence, Semi-Conductor Deals On Agenda

  5. Four Indian Students Injured In Knife Attack At Russian University Dormitory

Latest Stories

  1. Book Review Of The Robe And The Sword: How Buddhist Extremism Is Shaping Modern Asia

  2. Independent Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Arrested in 1995 Forgery Case

  3. Mardaani 3: YRF Issues Clarification On Accusations Of Using Delhi's Missing People Report As Paid Promotions

  4. Amit Shah Reviews J&K Security, Pushes Youth Outreach, De-radicalisation

  5. Hera Pheri 3: South Producer Moves Madras HC Against Firoz Nadiadwala For Allegedly Violating Copyright Agreements

  6. Pakistan Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Thriller In Colombo - Faheem Ashraf Blinder Aces Tense Chase

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Quarter-Finals: Auqib Nabi Fires J&K To Lead; Uttarakhand, Mumbai Ahead

  8. Pakistan Vs Netherlands Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Faheem Ashraf Stars As PAK Beat NED By Three Wickets