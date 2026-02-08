Olympiacos Vs Panathinaikos Live Streaming, Greek Super League: Preview, Head-To-Head, And More

Olympiacos face Panathinaikos in Greek Super League on Sunday, February 08
Olympiakos need a win to regain their lead at the top of the table
Find out when and where to watch the Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos match live
Title contenders Olympiacos will take on arch-rivals Panathinaikos in the "Derby of the Eternal Enemies" of the Greek Super League 2025-26 matchday 20 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium at Piraeus, Greece on Sunday, February 08. Panathinaikos are currently struggling at the fifth position in the league table.
Olympiacos are in a great run of form in the Greek Super League. They are unbeaten in their last five matches, which include a dominant 3-0 win over Asteras Tripolis and a crucial 2-1 victory against Ajax in the UEFA Champions League. They are currently in the second spot in the points table with 46 points. Despite their strong position, they can't afford to drop points against Panathinaikos as that will provide a opportunity to AEK Athens to break a bigger lead with them.
Panathinaikos, currently managed by Rafael Benitez, have secured only one of their last six games. To their relief, they did manage a morale-boosting 3-0 win against Kifisia. An away encounter against Olympiacos will be a tough not to crack for them, given their current form. Panathinaikos is currently outside the Top 4. A loss in this match could seriously jeopardize their chances of qualifying for European football next season.
Olympiacos Vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League: Head-To-Head Record
Total matches: 168
Olympiacos won: 62
Panathinaikos won: 44
Draws: 62
Olympiacos Vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League: Kick-Off Details
Location: Piraeus, Greece
Stadium: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium
Date: Sunday, February 8 (February 9 in India)
Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST
Olympiacos Vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Olympiacos Vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League 2025-26 match being played?
The Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, February 8 (February 9 in India), at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. In India, the match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Olympiacos Vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League 2025-26 match live on TV and online?
In Greece, fans can watch the Olympiacos Vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League match live on the Cosmote Sport 1 HD TV channel. However, the Athenian derby will not be live-streamed or televised on any platform in India.