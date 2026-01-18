AEK Athens Vs Panathinaikos Live Streaming, Greek Super League: Athenian Derby Preview, Head-To-Head, And More

AEK Athens face Panathinaikos in Greek Super League on Sunday, January 18
This is the 269th edition of the Athenian derby
Find out when and where to watch the AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos match live
AEK Athens and Panathinaikos face off in another edition of the Athenian derby on Sunday, January 18, 2026, in a Greek Super League matchday 17 fixture at the Agia Sophia Stadium.
AEK Athens head into the derby searching for consistency after a challenging week. The Double-Headed Eagle were knocked out of the Greek Cup following a 1-0 defeat to OFI Crete midweek at home, ending their cup campaign. They were also held to a 1-1 draw against Aris in their most recent league outing.
Despite the mixed results, AEK’s overall league form remains solid. In 16 Super League matches, they have won 12, placing them third in the table. Their defensive record of conceding 12 goals is the second-best in the league. Their attack has improved as well, having found the net in each of their last eight matches.
Panathinaikos, meanwhile, arrive on the back of consecutive wins. In the Greek Cup, they powered into the semi-finals with a 3-0 victory over Aris, inspired by a hat-trick from Tasos Bakasetas. Before that, they had won 3-0 against Panserraikos in the league.
Currently fifth in the Super League, Panathinaikos have collected 25 points from 15 matches. Under the guidance of Rafa Benitez, the Greens have secured seven league wins so far this season.
AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos: Head-to-Head Records
Sunday’s contest marks the 269th meeting between AEK Athens and Panathinaikos. Historically, Panathinaikos lead the head-to-head with 105 wins, while AEK have claimed 71 victories, with 93 matches ending in draws.
The most recent encounter between the two sides took place in November 2025, when AEK secured a thrilling 3-2 away win.
AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League match being played?
The AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League match will be played on Sunday, January 18, 2026. In India, the kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on January 19. The match will be hosted at the Agia Sophia Stadium, also known as the OPAP Arena.
Where to watch the AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League match live?
In Greece, fans can watch the AEK Athens vs Panathinaikos, Greek Super League match live on the Cosmote Sport 1 HD TV channel. However, the Athenian derby will not be live-streamed or televised on any platform in India.