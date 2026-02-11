PAOK Vs Panathinaikos Live Score, Greek Cup: The Greens Battle To Overturn Semifinal Deficit At Toumba

PAOK Vs Panathinaikos Live Score, Greek Cup semi-final leg 2: Catch the play-by-play key updates from the Greek Cup 2025-26, semi-final leg 2 fixture at Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
PAOK Vs Panathinaikos Live Score Greek Cup 2025-26 Semi Final Second Leg Updates Highlights
Panathinaikos players celebrating a goal against Kifisia in Stoiximan Super League 2025-26. paofc_/X
PAOK Vs Panathinaikos, Greek Cup Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Paok vs Panathinaikos Greek Cup semi-final second leg at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece on Wednesday, February 12. PAOK secured a gritty 1-0 victory in the first leg of the semi-final and will enter this match with significant advantage. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored the solitary goal for them in the match. Panathinaikos, managed by Rafa Benitez, dominated long stretches of the second half in that fixture but failed to beat goalkeeper Antonis Tsiftsis. They will be entering this clash with rejuvenated confidence of beating Olympiacos in the Greek Super League face-off. Catch the real-time updates from the big-ticket Greek Super Cup semi-final match with us.
LIVE UPDATES

PAOK Vs Panathinaikos Live Score, Greek Cup: Hello All!

Good evening and welcome, football lovers. Semi-final leg 2 of Greek Cup has PAOK hosting Panathinaikos in a crucial face-off at Toumba Stadium. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs West Indies Highlights, T20 World Cup: Sherfane Rutherford And Gudakesh Motie Guide WI To 30-Run Win Over ENG

  2. Australia Vs Ireland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ellis And Zampa Power Depleted AUS Side To 67-Run Win Over IRE

  3. Super Over Bonanza At T20 World Cup: Revisiting All Instances Of Tied Matches In Tournament's History

  4. Steve Smith Called Up As Cover In Australia’s World Cup Squad As Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Ireland Opener

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assam CM Sarma's Deleted Video Row: How Polarisation Became Part of BJP's Election Playbook

  2. Hemant Soren’s Strategic Silence On Sarna Religion And Hindutva

  3. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  4. Ghooskhor Pandat Row: The Curious Case Of CBFC And Caste

  5. How Bhim Nagar’s Youth Used Collective Power To Trigger Change

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Over Half Of Bangladesh Polling Centres Marked ‘Risky’

  2. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  3. Khanna Names Six Men Who Were Redacted From Epstein Files

  4. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  5. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GER Clinch Commanding 5–2 Win Over PAK In Hobart

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder