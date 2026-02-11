PAOK Vs Panathinaikos Live Score, Greek Cup: The Greens Battle To Overturn Semifinal Deficit At Toumba

Panathinaikos players celebrating a goal against Kifisia in Stoiximan Super League 2025-26. paofc_/X

PAOK Vs Panathinaikos, Greek Cup Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Paok vs Panathinaikos Greek Cup semi-final second leg at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece on Wednesday, February 12. PAOK secured a gritty 1-0 victory in the first leg of the semi-final and will enter this match with significant advantage. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored the solitary goal for them in the match. Panathinaikos, managed by Rafa Benitez, dominated long stretches of the second half in that fixture but failed to beat goalkeeper Antonis Tsiftsis. They will be entering this clash with rejuvenated confidence of beating Olympiacos in the Greek Super League face-off. Catch the real-time updates from the big-ticket Greek Super Cup semi-final match with us.

