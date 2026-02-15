PAOK Vs AEK Athens Live Score, Super League Greece 2025-26: Both Teams Eye Win

PAOK players in action against Panathinaikos in Greek Cup Semi-final second leg. PAOK_FC/X

PAOK vs AEK Athens Live Score, Super League Greece 2025-26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Super League Greece 2025-26 Group A Matchday 21 clash between PAOK and AEK Athens on Sunday, 15 February, at Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki. Third-placed PAOK face league leaders AEK in a high-stakes encounter, with the hosts coming off a goalless draw against Aris, while AEK arrive in strong form after back-to-back away wins, including a dominant 4-0 victory over Panserraikos.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Feb 2026, 09:32:28 pm IST PAOK Vs AEK Athens Live Score, Super League Greece 2025-26: Streaming Info In Greece, fans can watch the PAOK vs AEK Athens, Greek Super League match live on the Cosmote Sport 1 HD TV channel. However, the match will not be live-streamed or televised on any platform in India.