Fontenay 0-4 PSG, Coupe De France: Goncalo Ramos Brace Fires Paris Saint-Germain Into Last 32

Goncalo Ramos scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain eased into the Coupe de France last 32 with a dominant 4-0 win over fifth-tier Vendee Fontenay, continuing their prolific scoring run under Luis Enrique

Vendee Fontenay vs Paris Saint-Germain match report Coupe de France 2025-26 Round of 64
Paris Saint-Germain's Goncalo Ramos in action during the Coupe de France match against Vendee Fontenay on December 20, 2025.
  • Paris Saint-Germain progressed to last 32 of Coupe de France after 4-0 win over Vendee Fontenay

  • Goncalo Ramos struck twice in five minutes after first-half goals from Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele

  • PSG dominated throughout, registering 3.92 xG from 14 shots

Goncalo Ramos scored twice as Coupe de France holders Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the last 32 of the competition with a 4-0 thrashing of fifth-tier Vendee Fontenay. 

Ramos netted twice in the space of five minutes early in the second half, following up goals from PSG captain Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue before the break. 

Luis Enrique's team dominated from the first whistle, but only had Ramos' 10th-minute header that looped over Noah Renou's crossbar to show for their efforts. 

However, they found a way past Fontenay's defence in the 25th minute when Dembele slipped in Doue, who coolly finished into the bottom-left corner. 

And they pulled further clear nine minutes later when Ramos was dragged down inside the box by Antonin Moisdon, with Dembele stepping up to dispatch the resulting penalty. 

The Parisiens put the tie beyond their opponents within eight minutes of the restart, when Ramos tucked Senny Mayulu's centre home from just inside the six-yard box. 

Ramos was at it again soon after when Nathan Fromaget's poor pass back to Renou was cut out by the Portugal international, who rounded the goalkeeper to score. 

The PSG forward came close to completing his hat-trick in the closing stages, but his acrobatic attempt from Mayulu's cross was off target, though it mattered little to the Ligue 1 giants. 

Data Debrief: Rampant Ramos stars for free-scoring PSG

Luis Enrique named a strong side at Stade de la Beaujoire and his team delivered a dominant performance here – most notably Ramos, who finished the match with team-high totals for shots (six), touches in the opposition box (14) and successful dribbles (three). 

The striker now has 10 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this season, more than any other player for PSG, who registered their 50th win of 2025, the highest total by a Ligue 1 team in a single calendar year. 

In addition, PSG have also now scored at least four goals in 22 matches across all competitions this calendar year, more than any other team in Europe's top five leagues (Barcelona are in second place with 19). 

And they were worthy of their win here, registering an expected goals (xG) total of 3.92 from their 14 shots, while restricting Fontenay to five attempts, two of which were on target, which generated an xG of just 0.36. 

