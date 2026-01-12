Al-Hilal Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: Preview, Head-To-Head In Ronaldo’s Riyadh Derby

Al-Hilal face Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in a Riyadh Derby in Saudi Pro League 2025-26 on January 12
Al-Hilal hold a big head-to-head advantage over Al-Nassr and can go seven points clear at the top with a win
Find out when and where to watch the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match live on TV and online
Al-Hilal will have the chance to go seven points clear at the top of the Saudi Pro League 2025-26 table when they take on second-placed Al-Nassr in a mouthwatering Riyadh Derby fixture at the Kingdom Arena on Monday, January 12, 2026.
The Blue Waves head into Matchday 15 as the Saudi Pro League’s outright leaders. After trailing Al-Nassr by four points after 10 rounds, Simone Inzaghi’s side have produced an eight-point swing to move into the top spot.
A 3-0 victory over Al-Hazem on Thursday, featuring goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves, and Darwin Nunez, extended Al-Hilal’s league winning streak to 10 matches. That result also took their overall run to 18 consecutive victories in all competitions.
Al-Nassr, meanwhile, have suffered a massive dip in form. Cristiano Ronaldo’s side have collected just one point from their last three league fixtures, suffering back-to-back defeats against Al-Ahli Saudi and Al-Qadisiyah.
Al-Alami began the season in explosive style with 10 straight league wins, scoring 33 goals and conceding only five. However, defensive issues have derailed their campaign, conceding seven goals during their current winless run.
With Al-Taawoun level on points, Ronaldo and co. need all three points to avoid a chance of dropping down to third place in the league.
Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr: Head-To-Head Records
Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr have faced each other 64 times in all competitions. Al-Hilal hold a huge head-to-head advantage, winning 33 of those games compared to just 15 wins for Al-Nassr. 16 matches have ended as draws.
However, the last time these two sides met, Al-Nassr sealed a 3-1 win at the Kingdom Arena. In fact, Ronaldo’s side were unbeaten in both matches last season against their opponents, with the home clash ending as a 1-1 draw.
Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League match being played?
The Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League match will be played at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The kick-off is scheduled for 11:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League match live on TV and online?
The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will be live-streamed in the Indian subcontinent on the FanCode app and website. However, there will be no television broadcast. In Saudi Arabia and other MENA countries, fans can watch it live on the JACO and Thmanyah platforms.