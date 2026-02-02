Barcelona 5-2 Sevilla, La Liga: Raphinha Hat Trick Restores Four‑Point Lead Over Real Madrid

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort