Barcelona 5-2 Sevilla, La Liga: Raphinha Hat Trick Restores Four‑Point Lead Over Real Madrid

Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025-26: Barcelona reclaimed a four-point lead over Real Madrid as Raphinha scored a hat trick in a 5-2 win over Sevilla, sealing a fourth straight La Liga victory ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Newcastle United

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Barcelona vs Sevilla match report La Liga 2025-26 matchday 28
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Sevilla in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Raphinha nets hat trick, including two penalties, in Barcelona’s 5-2 win vs Sevilla

  • Joao Cancelo wins both spot-kicks; Dani Olmo adds third, Cancelo scores late fifth

  • Sevilla goals from Oso and Djibril Sow not enough to stop Barcelona’s dominance

Raphinha scored a hat trick, including two goals from the penalty spot, as Barcelona reclaimed its four-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the Spanish league on Sunday.

Barcelona routed Sevilla 5-2 for its fourth straight league win and boosted its confidence ahead of the second leg of its Champions League last 16 match against Newcastle on Wednesday. Barcelona needed Lamine Yamal’s penalty with the last kick of the game to rescue a 1-1 draw at Newcastle in the first leg.

Madrid beat Elche 4-1 on Saturday to temporarily cut Barcelona’s lead to one point.

After Portugal defender João Cancelo was fouled in the box, Raphinha put the Catalan side ahead in the ninth minute with a little dink of a shot known as a “Panenka,” which fooled goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Cancelo, who returned to Barcelona this winter on loan from Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal, earned another penalty in the 18th and Raphinha again converted. Vlachodimos read the shot well and managed to touch the ball but could not stop it.

Dani Olmo made it 3-0 in the 38th minute from Marc Bernal’s cross.

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Oso pulled one back for Sevilla before halftime and Raphinha completed his hat trick after the interval with a shot that took a deflection and went over the ‘keeper. Cancelo then added more luster to the win, with Djibril Sow reducing the gap in added time.

Elsewhere, Mallorca came from behind to beat Espanyol 2-1.

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