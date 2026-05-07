La Liga Matchday 35 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates with teammates after winning a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Barcelona in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates with teammates after winning a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Osasuna and Barcelona in Pamplona, Spain, Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses