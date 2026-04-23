Lamine Yamal Injury: Barcelona Star Ruled Out For Season With Injury, To Be Available For FIFA World Cup 2026

Summary of this article
Barcelona announced Lamine Yamal has suffered a left hamstring injury and will miss the remainder of La Liga
The 18‑year‑old was injured while scoring a penalty in the 1‑0 win over Celta Vigo
He will undergo conservative treatment, with doctors confident he will be fit for the FIFA World Cup 2026
Barcelona confirmed that Lamine Yamal will miss the rest of the La Liga season due to a hamstring injury in his left leg. However, the Spain forward is expected to recover in time for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the club added.
The 18-year-old injured his left biceps femoris muscle while scoring a penalty in Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Celta Vigo on Wednesday.
The club said he will undergo “conservative treatment” and will be sidelined for the remaining six league matches. The Catalan club said that doctors expect him “to be available for the World Cup”.
Barcelona are currently top of the La Liga standings, leading Real Madrid by nine points with six rounds remaining. The two rivals will meet in an El Clasico at Camp Nou on May 10. Yamal has scored 25 goals and provided 18 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.
Meanwhile, Spain will open their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Cape Verde on June 15 in Atlanta. Yamal has scored six goals in 25 caps, but was recently subjected to a wave of anti-Muslim chants from Spanish supporters during a home friendly against Egypt.