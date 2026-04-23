Lamine Yamal Injury: Barcelona Star Ruled Out For Season With Injury, To Be Available For FIFA World Cup 2026

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal leaves the pitch injured during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal leaves the pitch injured during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Celta Vigo in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort