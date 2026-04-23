Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo, La Liga: Barca Win At The Cost Of Yamal's Injury
Lamine Yamal was injured while converting a penalty in Barcelona’s 1-0 Spanish league win over Celta Vigo on Wednesday. Yamal scored in the 40th minute and immediately looked to the bench to signal he was hurt. He dropped to the ground as his teammates arrived to celebrate, then appeared to grab the back of his left leg. Yamal left the field on his own after being attended by doctors. He talked briefly with coach Hansi Flick on the sidelines before walking into the locker room tunnel by himself.
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