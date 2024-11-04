Cricket

Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Toss Update: AUS Field First In Overcast, Cool Melbourne Conditions - Check Playing XIs

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and has opted to field in the first of the three one-day internationals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Monday, November 4

Mitchell Starc warms up before the first ODI
Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and has opted to field in the first of the three one-day internationals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Monday, November 4. (Match Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

Australia Vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Playing XIs

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

"Have first crack at it today," said skipper Pat Cummins after winning the toss.

His opposite number, Mohammad Rizwan said: "Always we have to learn from our mistakes, we didn't do well at the World Cup."

Australia Vs Pakistan ODIs: Squads

Australia Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan

