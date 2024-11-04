Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Toss Update: AUS Field First In Overcast, Cool Melbourne Conditions - Check Playing XIs

Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and has opted to field in the first of the three one-day internationals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Monday, November 4. (Match Blog | Scorecard | More Cricket News)
Australia Vs Pakistan 1st ODI: Playing XIs
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain
Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
His opposite number, Mohammad Rizwan said: "Always we have to learn from our mistakes, we didn't do well at the World Cup."
Australia Vs Pakistan ODIs: Squads
Australia Squad: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Cooper Connolly, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Irfan Khan