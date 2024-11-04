IPL 2025 Mega Auction Likely To Be Held In Riyadh On November 24, 25

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is likely to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25, according to an ANI report. (More Cricket News)
But, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy kicking-off from November 22 in Perth, there has been a bit of an issue with the scheduling complications, with the auction dates directly colliding with Day 3 and 4 of the first Test.
KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel will be flying to Australia for the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A starting November 7, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Disney Star, who holds the broadcast rights for both the India-Australia series as well as the IPL are keen to avoid the overlap.
However, with the time zone difference, if the mega-auction is held in the afternoon (Indian Standard Time), both events would likely avoid a clash.
It is also suggested that the BCCI officials have undertaken a preliminary visit to Saudi Arabia to have a look at the potential venues for the event.
All the ten franchises have already announced their list of retained players on October 31, and several big names like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer were released into the auction pool.
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Virat Kohli (RCB) and Nicholas Pooran (LSG) were among the most expensive retentions ahead of the mega auction.