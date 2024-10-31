Cricket

Rishabh Pant Likely To Join Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul In Star-studded IPL Auction: Report

DC might be eyeing Shreyas Iyer who is also, as per multiple media reports, on his way out of the Kolkata Knight Riders, a team he led to the IPL trophy last season

Rishabh Pant-shreyas iyer-cricket
Rishabh Pant with Shreyas Iyer. Photo: X/IPL
info_icon

Rishabh Pant is also likely to enter the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, multiple media reports indicated on the eve of the deadline for the franchise to announce their retentions for the next season.  (More Cricket News)

A report in the Times of India clearly stated that the negotiations between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Indian wicket-keeper batter have failed. This could pave way for Pant to return to the auction for the first time since 2016 when he went under the hammer as an uncapped player.

However, reports in Cricbuzz and ESPNCricinfo stated that the negotiations were still going on and the picture could get clearer on the auction day. The major contention between Pant and the franchise owners is about captaincy.

The 27-year-old has been with DC since 2016 and was handed captaincy duties from the 2021 season onwards. After a top-of-the-table finish in 2021, Pant could not take DC to play-offs in the last two seasons that he led the team in.

Times of India report states that DC might be eyeing Shreyas Iyer who is also, as per multiple media reports, on his way out of the Kolkata Knight Riders, a team he led to the IPL trophy last season.

Along with Pant and Iyer, another big name that is set to enter the auction is KL Rahul who led the Lucknow Super Giants from the franchise's debut in IPL 2022. Top Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami too are reportedly headed to the auction.

Another big name that is likely to go under the hammer for the first time in a decade is Andre Russell as KKR are unlikely to retain the Caribbean all-rounder. England white ball skipper and an integral part of Rajasthan Royals' core for the last six years, Jos Buttler too is reported to be going into the auction.

Things could still change as the deadline to announce retentions is October 31, 5pm IST. The players going into the auction can also be bought back by the franchise using the Right To Match cards.

