IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Hits A Monstrous Six Off Tim Southee In Bengaluru - Watch

India's Scripted a dominant comeback in the first Test against New Zealand at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The visitors had taken a mammoth 356-run lead in the first innings thanks to a stunning century from Rachin Ravindra. However, the hosts fought back as Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant forged a stunning comeback of their own. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Sarfaraz attacked the Kiwi bowlers throughout the day as Pant also joined in the party.
On the second delivery of the 61st over, Pant hit a monstrous (107m) six off Tim Southee that sent the crowd, commentators, as well as some of the Kiwi players in awe. It was full delivery outside the off-stump but Pant climbed back and hit it out of the stadium.
Unfortunately for the fans, Pant was out on 99 as William O'Rourke got him out. The ball bounced on the keeper and it hit the bat and the ball ricochet off blade and onto the stumps leaving the fans inside the stadium in utter silence.
This is not the first time the Bengaluru crowd have witnessed a massive six from a wicketkeeper-batter. MS Dhoni, playing for the Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, hit a massive 110m six in the last over that landed outside the stadium in the IPL 2024.
Earlier, India cut down the deficit of 356 thanks to Sarfaraz Khan's century that included a 150-plus partnership for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant as the hosts gained some sort of momentum in the 1st Test.
At tea, India were 438 for the loss of six wickets as they gained a lead of 82 runs.