Cricket

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Hits A Monstrous Six Off Tim Southee In Bengaluru - Watch

Notably, Rishabh failed to take the field on Day 3 of the 1st Test due to a knee injury suffered on Day 2

Rishabh-Pant-India-vs-New-Zealand-BCCI-Photo
IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant hits Tim Southee out of the Chinnaswamy. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

India's Scripted a dominant comeback in the first Test against New Zealand at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The visitors had taken a mammoth 356-run lead in the first innings thanks to a stunning century from Rachin Ravindra. However, the hosts fought back as Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant forged a stunning comeback of their own. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Sarfaraz attacked the Kiwi bowlers throughout the day as Pant also joined in the party.

On the second delivery of the 61st over, Pant hit a monstrous (107m) six off Tim Southee that sent the crowd, commentators, as well as some of the Kiwi players in awe. It was full delivery outside the off-stump but Pant climbed back and hit it out of the stadium.

Unfortunately for the fans, Pant was out on 99 as William O'Rourke got him out. The ball bounced on the keeper and it hit the bat and the ball ricochet off blade and onto the stumps leaving the fans inside the stadium in utter silence.

This is not the first time the Bengaluru crowd have witnessed a massive six from a wicketkeeper-batter. MS Dhoni, playing for the Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, hit a massive 110m six in the last over that landed outside the stadium in the IPL 2024.

Earlier, India cut down the deficit of 356 thanks to Sarfaraz Khan's century that included a 150-plus partnership for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant as the hosts gained some sort of momentum in the 1st Test.

At tea, India were 438 for the loss of six wickets as they gained a lead of 82 runs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Hosts Cross 100-Run Lead In Bengaluru; IND - 46, 458/8; NZ - 402
  2. SEY Vs ZIM, T20 WC Sub Regional Africa Qualifier, Toss Update: Seychelles Bowl 1st Against Zimbabwe
  3. Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final Preview: New Zealand, South Africa Eye First Title In Summit Clash
  4. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Hits A Monstrous Six Off Tim Southee In Bengaluru - Watch
  5. Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, ACC T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch BAN-A Vs AFG-A Match
Football News
  1. FC Goa Vs Mumbai City FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Old Foes FCG, MCFC Meet In Margao
  2. Three Indian Footballers Set To Undergo Training Session At Old Trafford
  3. Leeds United Vs Sheffield United: Pascal Struijk And Mateo Joseph Lead Team To 2-0 Derby Triumph
  4. Al-Shabab Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League: Ronaldo Nets Last-Minute Penalty To Secure 2-1 Victory
  5. Juventus Vs Lazio, Serie A: Can Timothy Weah And Nicolo Fagioli's Return Make Up For Six Absentees?
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  2. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Doctors To Withdraw 'Fast Unto Death', Asks For '3-4 Months' To Fulfill All Demands
  2. Bomb Threats: 3 Vistara Flights Get Hoax Calls In 24 Hours; Air India Plane Makes Emergency Landing
  3. Baba Siddique Murder: Police Find Son Zeeshan's Photo In Shooter's Phone, Arrest 9 Accused | Top Points
  4. Of Cars, Kings And Dogs: A Ratan Tata Snapshot
  5. Air Quality Deteriorates As Winter Approaches Delhi; Yamuna Covered In Toxic Foam Again
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Japan: Man Firebombs Ruling Party HQ, Crashes Car Into PM's Residence
  2. Netanyahu's Home Targeted In Drone Attack; Gunshot To The Head Killed Sinwar, Reveals Autopsy
  3. Post-Uprising Bangladesh Toddles Towards Democracy 
  4. UN Expands Arms Embargo To Haiti To All Types Of Weaponry, Expresses Concern Over Growing Violence
  5. North Korea Claims To Have Found Remains Of South Korean Drone In Pyongyang
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Hosts Cross 100-Run Lead In Bengaluru; IND - 46, 458/8; NZ - 402
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 4 Live Action In Pictures - See The Best Photos From Bengaluru
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails