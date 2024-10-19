India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Rain Threat Looms As Hosts Trail By 125 Runs In Bengaluru

Sarfaraz Khan remained unbeaten on 70 at stumps on day 3. AP/Aijaz Rahi

Welcome to the live coverage of the fourth day of the India vs New Zealand 1st Test going on at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. India are still far behind and they will have to erase that deficit before thinking about building a target for New Zealand. India are looking at their lower middle order with hope of big scores to help them get out of trouble. The Kiwis want wickets. They could become the first team in almost 15 years to beat India by an innings at home. They have a golden chance to do it. Can India stop the BlackCaps? Follow live proceedings here.

LIVE UPDATES

19 Oct 2024, 09:02:01 am IST India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Pitch Report There are cracks. If it hits the front of the crack it keeps low, if it hits the end of the crack kicks up. It does seam off the cracks too. Runs are there to be had but it is definitely not a bad day to be bowling too - Simon Doull and Murali Kartik.

19 Oct 2024, 08:52:38 am IST India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Rachin Ravindra Relieved New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra scored his second Test hundred and became the first Kiwi batter since 2012 to score a ton on Indian soil during the 1st India vs New Zealand Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Check the stats HERE. He had plenty to celebrate, but he found something else even more celebratory and relieving. "It's pretty hard to crystal-ball gaze into the future. It's a quality batting line-up on a wicket that's not doing too much, so it's important for us to hold our lines and lengths and do that for long periods. But I think Kohli's wicket at the end was very important," Ravindra told reporters during the post-day press meet. "Obviously, he's a guy who has scored 9,000-plus Test runs, which is pretty mind-blowing, but for us it was a huge wicket. We know things happen quickly in this part of the world, so, hopefully, we can stick at it and get a few wickets in the morning," he added.

19 Oct 2024, 08:06:49 am IST India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Weather Update & Live Streaming As per AccuWeather, The weather in Bengaluru today will be mostly cloudy, with a temperature ranging between 20°C and 26°C. According to Google, the Humidity is at 91%, and there is a 53% chance of precipitation. Check the full weather and live streaming details here. Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast AccuWeather ScreenGrab

19 Oct 2024, 08:04:45 am IST India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke