IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rachin Ravindra Becomes The First New Zealand Batter To Register A Hundred In India Since 2012

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra scored his second Test hundred and became the first Kiwi batter since 2012 to score a ton on Indian soil during the 1st India vs New Zealand Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. (IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Blog | More Cricket News)
Former BlackCaps captain Ross Taylor was the last player to do so when he scored 113 runs off 127 deliveries at the very same venue in 2012. Ravindra's century came in 124 balls, smashing 11 fours and two maximums.
The 21-year-old also became the 21st Kiwi batter to score a century in India. As wickets fell around him, Ravindra kept his cool and notched up a solid eight-wicket partnership alongside Tim Southee.
Ravindra's Test debut came against the same opposition albeit in 2021 in Kanpur. His first hundred came against South Africa, earlier this year when he scored 240 runs off 366 balls.
Speaking of the Test, Ravindra’s unbeaten 104 guided New Zealand to 345 for 7 at lunch, extending their first-innings lead to 299 runs on day 3 of the opening Test against India on Friday.
India were bundled out for 46 in their first innings on Thursday.
(with PTI inputs)