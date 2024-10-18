India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Visitors Lead By 134 Runs In First Innings; NZ - 180/3 (50), IND - 46

India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: What Happened On Day 2
Day 2 started with the Indian team winning the toss and opting to bat first. India were restricted to 46 runs by the Kiwi bowlers. It was India's lowest team total on home soil. New Zealand were 180/3 after 50 overs when the umpires called for stumps. Devon Conway made 91 runs off just 105 balls. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell are unbeaten.
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test - Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke