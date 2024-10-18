India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Visitors Lead By 134 Runs In First Innings; NZ - 180/3 (50), IND - 46

New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

Welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. The first day was washed out due to persistent rain and the second day saw the Indian team bundled out for just 46 runs which in their lowest total on home soil. New Zealand have taken a hefty lead and they have still seven wickets left. India desperately need wickets in the first session. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the third day of the IND Vs NZ 1st Test, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

18 Oct 2024, 08:21:47 am IST India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test: What Happened On Day 2 Day 2 started with the Indian team winning the toss and opting to bat first. India were restricted to 46 runs by the Kiwi bowlers. It was India's lowest team total on home soil. New Zealand were 180/3 after 50 overs when the umpires called for stumps. Devon Conway made 91 runs off just 105 balls. Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell are unbeaten.