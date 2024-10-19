Sarfaraz Khan Hits Maiden Century During India Vs New Zealand 1st Test In Bengaluru

India's Sarfaraz Khan registered his first international hundred during the 1st IND vs NZ Test played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The young batter reached the milestone with a four off the back foot. (Match Blog | Scorecard)
Sarfaraz took seven innings to reach the triple-figure mark. He brought up his hundred in 110 deliveries that included 13 fours and 3 sixes.
Sarfaraz was roped in the playing XI after Shubman Gill suffered a stiff neck. The 26-year-old had made his Test debut earlier this year against England in Rajkot.
In the first innings, Sarfaraz was out for a duck but made a sensational comeback that included a century partnership with Virat Kohli for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed on the final ball of day three.
Sarfaraz's hundred comes on the back of a double-hundred in the Irani Cup final for Mumbai against Rest of India earlier this month. He has scored 15 centuries in First-Class cricket.