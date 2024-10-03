Cricket

Irani Cup: How Does Sarfaraz Fare In FC Averages After Scoring Double Hundred For MUM

The 27-year-old has 15 First-Class centuries to his name and 14 fifties in 75 innings since his debut for Mumbai

Sarfaraz-Khan-Mumbai-Irani-Cup-X-Photo
Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after completing his double hundred. Photo: X/mufaddal_vohra
info_icon

Sarfaraz Khan's stupendous form in the domestic arena has seen him on the upward trajectory. Sarfaraz has made his bat do all the talking as he amassed runs for Mumbai, India A, the Rest of India side in the Irani Cup and Duleep Trophy teams that eventually saw him earn a maiden Test call-up for the senior team earlier this year. (More Cricket News)

Sarfaraz made his debut against England in Rajkot wherein he smashed two half-centuries and followed that up with another half-century in Dharamsala as Rohit Sharma's side won the series 3-1 against England.

Sarfaraz did not make the cut for the recently concluded Bangladesh series but the Mumbai-born batter made his intentions clear with a double-hundred in the Irani Cup 2024-25 tie against ROI in Lucknow on Wednesday. By doing so, he also became the first Mumbai batter to record an Irani Cup double century.

Sarfaraz Khan (L) and Dhruv Jurel with the trophy after winning the five-match Test series against England. - Photo: X/ @CricCrazyJohns
BCCI Apex Council Meeting: Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel Get Central Contracts

BY PTI

The 27-year-old has 15 First-Class centuries to his name and 14 fifties in 75 innings since his debut for Mumbai. Sarfaraz has converted 10 of his 15 centuries to 150-plus scores, with four of them being double hundreds. In the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh, Sarfaraz scored his highest-ever score of 301 not out.

His knack of runs has seen him rank amongst some top-class cricketers that includes the likes of Don Bradman and Vijay Merchant.

Check the list here - (Highest First Class averages For Batters min. 2000 runs)

Player M Inns NO Runs HS Avge 100 50
Don Bradman 234 338 43 28067 452* 95.14 117 69
Vijay Merchant 150 234 46 13470 359* 71.64 45 52
Yashasvi Jaiswal 27 48 4 3101 265 70.47 12 9
Sarfaraz Khan 51 75 12 4405 301* 69.2 15 14
George Headley 103 164 22 9921 344* 69.86 33 44
Ajay Sharma 129 166 16 10120 259* 67.46 38 36
Kamindu Menids 51 79 7 4740 200* 65.83 18 23
Will Ponsford 162 235 23 13819 437 65.18 47 43
Bill Woodfull 174 245 39 13388 284 64.99 49 58
Shantanu Sugwekar 85 122 18 6563 299* 63.1 19 26

Speaking on the Irani Cup, Sarfaraz (222 batting, 286 balls) became the first ever cricketer to score an Irani Cup double hundred for Mumbai, with the 42-time champions 537 all out on third day.

Wasim Jaffer (Vidarbha), Ravi Shastri, Praveen Amre and Yashasvi Jaiswal (all for Rest of India) are double centurions in the Irani Cup.

