India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast

Players of team India leave the field at the end of play on day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Players of team India leave the field at the end of play on day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi