Cricket

India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast

The first day of the Test match was washed out, and on the second day, India collapsed, losing all their wickets for just 46 runs, marking their lowest team total at home. On the third day, a counter-attacking India sparked hopes for a miraculous turnaround. Now, on day four, India will aim to build on that momentum

India-new-zealand-cricket
Players of team India leave the field at the end of play on day two of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, India, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

A determined India sparked hopes for a miraculous turnaround with aggressive fifties from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Sarfaraz Khan. By the end of the third day of the first Test against New Zealand on Friday, October 19, India had reached 231 for three in their second innings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Day 4 Live Blog | More Cricket News)

Day four is set to begin soon, and India will look to maintain the same momentum.

On the third day, Kohli (70), who completed 9,000 Test runs during the course of his knock, got out to Glenn Phillips off the last ball of the day, edging him to Tom Blundell, leaving Sarfaraz (70) at the crease at close. The deficit at the end of an overcast day was a less intimidating 125.

India's greatest comeback in Test history came when they overturned a 274-run deficit during the iconic Kolkata Test against Australia in 2001. While replicating such an epic feat is still a long way off, the flicker of hope has been reignited following the day’s batting efforts.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rachin Ravindra celebrates his second Test ton in Bengaluru. - AP/Aijaz Rahi
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rachin Ravindra Becomes The First New Zealand Batter To Register A Hundred In India Since 2012

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, with Bangalore's weather being notoriously unpredictable, it’s uncertain whether it will play spoilsport, As the first day of the Test match was washed out.

The second day saw India losing their all wickets on just 46 runs. It is India's lowest team total in India.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4 Weather Report

As per AccuWeather, The weather in Bengaluru today will be mostly cloudy, with a temperature ranging between 20°C and 26°C. According to Google, the Humidity is at 91%, and there is a 53% chance of precipitation.

Bengaluru-Weather-Forecast
Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast Photo: AccuWeather ScreenGrab
info_icon

Live Streaming Details For India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4

When to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 4 action?

The first Test between India and New Zealand is set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from October 16-20. The match is scheduled to start at 9:15 AM IST on all days.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 4 action on TV?

The first Test between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.

Where to live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 4 action?

The live streaming of the first Test between India and New Zealand will be available on the JioCinema app.

India Vs New Zealand 1st Test - Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Rain Threat Looms As Hosts Trail By 125 Runs In Bengaluru
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast
  3. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Semi-Final 2: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Confirmed Finalists
  4. South Africa-W Vs New Zealand-W Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Final: When, Where To Watch
  5. India A Vs Pakistan A Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Group B Match
Football News
  1. Erik Ten Hag Defends Manchester United Tenure Amid Criticism, Calls Out 'Lies And Fairytales'
  2. Girona Vs Real Sociedad Preview: Michel's Depleted Side Hoping For Strong Support In La Liga Md10 Battle
  3. Serie A: Antonio Conte Says League Leaders Napoli Still A Work In Progress
  4. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Unbeaten BFC Grab Fourth Win At Fortress Kanteerava
  5. Indian Super League 2024-25: 10-Man Bengaluru FC Beat Punjab FC To Stay Unbeaten
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors
  2. Australia Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  3. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  5. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  2. Tamil Nadu: Fresh Row Erupts Between CM Stalin And Guv Over Missing Line In State Anthem
  3. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  4. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
  5. A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. UN Expands Arms Embargo To Haiti To All Types Of Weaponry, Expresses Concern Over Growing Violence
  2. North Korea Claims To Have Found Remains Of South Korean Drone In Pyongyang
  3. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  4. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3