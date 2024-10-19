India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Live Streaming: Check Hourly Bengaluru Weather Forecast

A determined India sparked hopes for a miraculous turnaround with aggressive fifties from Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Sarfaraz Khan. By the end of the third day of the first Test against New Zealand on Friday, October 19, India had reached 231 for three in their second innings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Day 4 Live Blog | More Cricket News)
Day four is set to begin soon, and India will look to maintain the same momentum.
On the third day, Kohli (70), who completed 9,000 Test runs during the course of his knock, got out to Glenn Phillips off the last ball of the day, edging him to Tom Blundell, leaving Sarfaraz (70) at the crease at close. The deficit at the end of an overcast day was a less intimidating 125.
India's greatest comeback in Test history came when they overturned a 274-run deficit during the iconic Kolkata Test against Australia in 2001. While replicating such an epic feat is still a long way off, the flicker of hope has been reignited following the day’s batting efforts.
However, with Bangalore's weather being notoriously unpredictable, it’s uncertain whether it will play spoilsport, As the first day of the Test match was washed out.
The second day saw India losing their all wickets on just 46 runs. It is India's lowest team total in India.
IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 4 Weather Report
As per AccuWeather, The weather in Bengaluru today will be mostly cloudy, with a temperature ranging between 20°C and 26°C. According to Google, the Humidity is at 91%, and there is a 53% chance of precipitation.
Live Streaming Details For India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 4
When to watch the India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 4 action?
The first Test between India and New Zealand is set to be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from October 16-20. The match is scheduled to start at 9:15 AM IST on all days.
Where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 4 action on TV?
The first Test between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.
Where to live stream the India vs New Zealand 1st Test, day 4 action?
The live streaming of the first Test between India and New Zealand will be available on the JioCinema app.
India Vs New Zealand 1st Test - Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke