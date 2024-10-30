IPL 2025 Retention List: Chennai Super Kings Drop Major Hint With Cryptic Post

Chennai Super Kings, one among the most successful franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League, dropped a cryptic post about their potential retentions on Tuesday, October 29. (More Cricket News)
The franchise took to their X handle (formerly known as Twitter) also asked their fans to vote for the players they would like to see get retained ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.
CSK used five specific emojis for players in the post. The fans, reacting to the same, started to play the guess work, and mentioned that the Chennai-based side had used the helicopter emoji, a kiwi fruit, and a rocket - suggesting it could be MS Dhoni, Rachin Ravindra/Devon Conway or even Matheesha Pathirana.
The franchise player retention list is due by Thursday, October 31 for the mega auction, and Dhoni’s future has been a key focus for quite a while, after the retention rules were announced.
One of the rules also stated that a side can retain a retired player who has not been a part of an international XI for a period of over five years - and will be classified as uncapped.
The rule will also allow CSK to retain MS Dhoni for just four crore. The franchise’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan also had expressed hope that Dhoni would return for the IPL 2025 season.