IPL 2025: Possible Retention List For Each Team Ahead Of Mega Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the new player retention rules for franchises ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-action, to be held later in the year. (More Cricket News)
Each of the ten teams will be allowed to retain a maximum of six players, in which no more than five players should be capped.
However, the choice of utilisation is left to the franchises - four retentions or two RTMs, three retentions and three RTMs and so forth.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the retention brackets are 18 crore, 14 crore, 11 crore, 18 crore, 14 crore, 4 crore (uncapped)
A major change in rules meant that a capped Indian player will be eligible to fall under the bracket of an uncapped player if he has not been a part of the playing XI in any of the formats for the last five years in international cricket.
Here is the list of players who could be retained from their respective franchises:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mohammed Siraj.
Chennai Super Kings
- MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube.
Sunrisers Hyderabad
- Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy.
Mumbai Indians
- Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma.
Lucknow Super Giants
- KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.
Kolkata Knight Riders
- Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy.
Rajasthan Royals
- Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Gujarat Titans
- Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Mohammed Shami.
Delhi Capitals
- Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk.
Punjab Kings
- Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone.
When is the IPL 2025 Mega Auction?
The Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction is likely to be scheduled for the third or fourth week of November, and the venue has not been finalised yet.