Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Starc Strikes Early As Ayub Falls | PAK - 5/1(3)

Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Starc Strikes Early
Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Kick Off
Mitchell Starc begins the attack for Australia with two slips in place. Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub open for Pakistan. AND WE ARE READY.
Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: We've Seen Glove Love, But Trophy Love?
We are just about five minutes away from the first ball, and here's a look at the wonderful trophy the both teams are battling for over the next week.
Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Toss Update
Australia's Pat Cummins won the toss and has elected to field first in cool conditions in Melbourne. The ball could nip around a little early on, making batting difficult. All eyes will be on Mitchell Starc who will look to move the new ball around.
Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Playing XIs
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain
Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Start Time, Where To Watch
The first ball of the Australia vs Pakistan ODI series is scheduled to be bowled at 9am IST, with the toss at 8:30am. The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India.