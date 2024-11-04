Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Starc Strikes Early As Ayub Falls | PAK - 5/1(3)

Pakistan players train ahead of the first ODI against Australia in Melbourne. Photo: X/Pakistan Cricket

Welcome to our live coverage of the first one-day international match between Pakistan and Australia at the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday (November 4, 2024). This will be Pakistan's first ODI outing since their disastrous World Cup exit in 2023, and a lot has happened since, including the resignation, return and re-resignation of Babar Azam from captaincy. Both, the Men In Green and Aussies will aim to gear up for next year's ICC Champions Trophy given the limited ODI action before and after this series. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the PAK vs AUS match, right here.

4 Nov 2024, 09:13:17 am IST Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Starc Strikes Early

4 Nov 2024, 09:12:46 am IST Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Kick Off Mitchell Starc begins the attack for Australia with two slips in place. Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub open for Pakistan. AND WE ARE READY.

4 Nov 2024, 08:55:38 am IST Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: We've Seen Glove Love, But Trophy Love? We are just about five minutes away from the first ball, and here's a look at the wonderful trophy the both teams are battling for over the next week. 🥰 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/2tKkEWlq5M — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 4, 2024

4 Nov 2024, 08:44:21 am IST Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Toss Update Australia's Pat Cummins won the toss and has elected to field first in cool conditions in Melbourne. The ball could nip around a little early on, making batting difficult. All eyes will be on Mitchell Starc who will look to move the new ball around.

4 Nov 2024, 08:16:37 am IST Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Playing XIs Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain Australia (Playing XI): Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa