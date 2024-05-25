Cricket

England Vs Pakistan Toss Update, 2nd T20I: Babar Azam Opts To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

Pakistan's tearaway fast bowler Haris Rauf is back in the fold, and so is England speedster Jofra Archer, who returns to international cricket after a 14-month injury layoff. The first T20I at Leeds was abandoned without a ball bowled, due to incessant rain

PAK vs ENG 2nd T20I, PCB Twitter
Captains Babar Azam (second from right) and Jos Buttler at the toss for the England vs Pakistan, second T20I in Birmingham on Saturday (May 25, 2024). Photo: X/Pakistan Cricket
info_icon

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first against England in the second T20I of their four-match series in Birmingham on Saturday (May 25, 2024). The match marks the return of England's star fast bowler Jofra Archer to international cricket after a 14-month injury layoff. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

As for Pakistan, their tearaway fast bowler Haris Rauf is back in the fold.

Explaining his rationale for fielding first, Babar said: ""The pitch looks good, a bit of swing." He added: "Haris Rauf is back, which is a boost. We have a good bunch of fast bowlers. Simple message to enjoy yourself and prepare for the World Cup. T20 is a fast game, need to play according to the situation."

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with coach Gery Kirsten - X/@TheRealPCB
T20 World Cup: Pakistan Reveal Squad With Babar Azam As Captain; Check Who's In, Who's Out

BY Gaurav Thakur

England skipper Jos Buttler said: "Excited for Jofra, long road for him but looks great and looks fit. Livingstone, excited for him too, lots of options within the team. We are focussed on the here and now, fantastic to be back in England, looking forward to today."

Adil Rashid (right) will spearhead England's spin bowling attack for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024. - File/ICC
ICC T20 World Cup: England Announce Squad; Jofra Archer Makes Comeback

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Playing XIs

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk/c), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

The first T20I between the two teams at Leeds was abandoned without a ball bowled, due to incessant rain. The series then effectively becomes a three-game affair, with the next match slated in Cardiff on May 28 and the final one at the Oval on May 30.

The T20I series is crucial for both teams in the run-up to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, that commences in Texas (United States take on Canada in match 1) on June 1.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Children Among 4 Killed As Huge Fire Breaks Out At Gaming Zone In Rajkot
  2. Man Held For Raping Seven Girls After Posing As Woman College Teacher
  3. Kashmir Votes In First Election Post Abrogation Of Article 370
  4. Elderly Man On His Way To Vote Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Jharkhand
  5. Delhiites Brave The Heat To Vote For 7 Seats In Penultimate Phase Of Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Ratna Pathak Shah Reveals She Has Been ‘Unemployed For A Year’: Nobody Approached Me For Work
  2. Casting Director Of ‘Heeramandi’ Defends Casting Sharmin Segal As Alamzeb: You Can’t Please Everyone
  3. Natasa Stankovic Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram Amidst Divorce Rumours With Hardik Pandya
  4. Jeffrey Wright Boards HBO's 'The Last of Us' Season Two
  5. Dennis Quaid To Co-Star With Zazie Beetz, Elizabeth Debicki In 'This Blue Is Mine'
Sports News
  1. World Para Athletics Championships: India Mark Historic Success With 17 Medals
  2. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler Says He Was 'Always' Going To Return As Captain
  3. Barcelona Sack Xavi: No Regrets, Says Ousted Manager; 'Barca Fan For Life'
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Bowl First Vs England In 2nd T20I; Jofra Archer Returns
  5. Wayne Rooney Named Plymouth Head Coach: Legend Eager To Commence 'Exciting Project'
World News
  1. Lebanon's Hezbollah Leader Warns Of 'Surprise' Attacks Against Israel
  2. Manhattanhenge Returns To NYC, Check Out When And Where To Witness This Golden Delight!
  3. Bangladesh Prepares To Face Severe Cyclone 'Remal' On Sunday
  4. Memorial Day Weekend Food Deals 2024: Krispy Kreme, Papa John's, And Smoothie King Offer Irresistible Discounts And Freebies!
  5. Chinese Scientists Develop Mutant Ebola Virus In Lab; Experiment On Hamsters Reveal Fatal Symptoms
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 6 Voting LIVE: 7 PM Voter Turnout At 58.84%; Highest In Bengal, Lowest In J&K
  2. Anasuya Sengupta Becomes First Indian Actor To Win Best Actress At Cannes
  3. Pretty In Pink! Preity Zinta Turns Head As She Graces Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gorgeous Saree
  4. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Vineet Raina AKA Dev Shekawat Quits The Show Due To THIS Reason
  5. Chhattisgarh: 1 Killed, 6 Injured In Blast At Bemetara's Explosives Manufacturing Factory
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Bowl First Vs England In 2nd T20I; Jofra Archer Returns
  7. Anantnag-Rajouri Voting: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti Says Party's Polling Agents 'Arrested', Holds Protest