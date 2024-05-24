Cricket

T20 World Cup: Pakistan Reveal Squad With Babar Azam As Captain; Check Who's In, Who's Out

Express pacer Haris Rauf who was sidelined since the beginning of the year due to an injury has also been named. As per Pakistan Cricket Board, Rauf is now fully fit

X/@TheRealPCB
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with coach Gery Kirsten Photo: X/@TheRealPCB
info_icon

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup as the runner-up of the last edition revealed their 15-men squad on Friday with experienced pacer Hasan Ali being the notable omission. (More Cricket News)

The squad was on expected line with most of the regulars finding a place.

“This is an extremely talented and balanced side that has a mixture of youth and experience," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in its statement. "These players have been playing together for some time and look well-prepared and settled for next month’s event.

Shahid Afridi - X/@SAfridiOfficial
T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi Joins Yuvraj Singh, Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle As ICC Ambassador

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Express pacer Haris Rauf who was sidelined since the beginning of the year due to an injury has also been named. As per Pakistan Cricket Board, Rauf is now fully fit.

“Haris Rauf is fully fit and bowling well in the nets. It would have been nice if he had gotten an outing at Headingley, but we remain confident that he will continue to maintain an upward trajectory in the upcoming matches, as he will have an important role to play along with other strike bowlers in the T20 World Cup,” PCB stated.

Mohammad Amir who recently made his comeback into the national side after a long hiatus was also picked alongside a host of other fast bowlers.

Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abbas Afridi are the other fast bowlers in the squad.

Former India cricket and head coach Ravi Shastri doing his broadcasting duties. - Photo: X/ @RaviShastriOfc
ICC Announces Elite Commentary Panel For Men's T20 World Cup 2024

BY Jagdish Yadav

In the batting department, Pakistan has brought in youngsters Saim Ayub and Azam Khan to mix up with the experienced trio of skipper Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman.

Two wrist spinners, Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed, alongside left-arm spinner Imad Wasim are also part of the squad.

Pakistan are in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, USA, Canada and Ireland. The Babar Azam-led side will begin their campaign on June 6 against the hosts USA and then will play against India in a blockbuster clash on June 9.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Social Activist Medha Patkar Convicted In Defamation Case Filed By Delhi LG Saxena | Details
  2. Pune Porsche Case: 2 Cops Suspended For ‘Not Following Protocol’
  3. Lightning Kills College Student In Udupi
  4. No Change Of Guard Ceremony On Saturday Due To Lok Sabha Polls In Delhi: Rashtrapati Bhavan
  5. Railways Suspends Drivers, Assistants For Operating Trains At 120 Kmph Against 20 Kmph Limit
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: ‘Beating Hearts’ Breaks Records By Getting A 15-Minute Standing Ovation – View Pics
  2. Gulshan Devaiah: It’s Possible For A Married Man And A Married Woman To Be Just Friends, But The Only Thing That Stops This Is Social Stigma
  3. ‘Chandu Champion’ Song ‘Satyanaas’: Kartik Aaryan Shines As He Energetically Dances With The Cadets
  4. ‘Jee Le Zaraa’: Farhan Akhtar To 'Revive' Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt And Katrina Kaif’s Film?
  5. Amitabh Bachchan On Working On ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Ft. Prabhas-Deepika Padukone: It's Never Known What End Results Shall Be
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Rajasthan's First Wicket Tumble - Yashasvi And Sanju Samson On Field
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Name 15-Member Squad For T20 World Cup
  3. Geneva Open: Novak Djokovic Misses Out On Final After Shock Loss To Tomas Machac
  4. Real Madrid Vs Dortmund, Champions League Final: Aurelien Tchouameni Out Injured
  5. Lyon Vs PSG, Coupe De France Final Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe's Last Match For Paris
World News
  1. Memorial Day And The Meaning Behind It
  2. ICJ Orders Israel To 'Immediately' Halt Rafah Offensive In Gaza | Check Full Court Ruling
  3. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
  4. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
  5. 800 Stars Have Vanished Over 70 Years. Could They Be Collapsing Into Black Holes?
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Pakistan Name 15-Member Squad For T20 World Cup
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election | May 24 Highlights: Modi Pledged UCC, Congress Supporting 'Sharia', Says PM