ICC Announces Elite Commentary Panel For Men's T20 World Cup 2024

In a move to appeal to the native audience, American commentator James O'Brien, popularly known as Jomboy, will make his World Cup debut. His inclusion aims to add a fresh, relatable perspective for new cricket fans in the USA

ravi shastri doing broadcasting duties X @RaviShastriOfc
Former India cricket and head coach Ravi Shastri doing his broadcasting duties.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place from June 2 to June 29, co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies. (More Cricket News)

The distinguished panel includes cricketing legends and celebrated broadcasters who will bring the excitement of the tournament to fans around the globe.

Leading the commentary team are iconic figures such as former India coach Ravi Shastri and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. They are joined by renowned names like Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Mel Jones, Harsha Bhogle, and Ian Bishop.

Adding further insights into the game, the panel includes former T20 World Cup champions such as Dinesh Karthik, who recently retired from all forms of cricket, Ebony Rainford-Brent, Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite, Steven Smith, Aaron Finch, and Lisa Sthalekar.

The commentary team also boasts former 50-over World Cup winners like Ricky Ponting, Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Eoin Morgan, Tom Moody, and Wasim Akram.

In a move to appeal to the native audience, American commentator James O'Brien, popularly known as Jomboy, will make his World Cup debut. His inclusion aims to add a fresh, relatable perspective for new cricket fans in the USA.

Other notable names in the commentary lineup include Dale Steyn, Graeme Smith, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock, and Katey Martin.

Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in action during the eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 on May 22, at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. - BCCI
Dinesh Karthik Retirement: The Final Chapter Of RCB's Best Finisher In IPL

BY Uzma Fatima

Additionally, prominent broadcasters like Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alison Mitchell, Alan Wilkins, Brian Murgatroyd, Mike Haysman, Ian Ward, Athar Ali Khan, Russel Arnold, Niall O'Brien, Kass Naidoo, and Daren Ganga will enrich the coverage.

The ICC plans extensive tournament coverage across the 28 days, featuring a pre-match show, an innings interval program, and a post-match wrap-up. Building on the success of the vertical feed at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC TV will introduce an AI-supported vertical feed for this T20 World Cup.

This innovative feature, produced in collaboration with Disney Star, Quidich Innovation Labs, and NEP, will be a first for cricket.

