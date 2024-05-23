Cricket

Dinesh Karthik Retirement: The Final Chapter Of RCB's Best Finisher

In 17 years of IPL, Dinesh Karthik represented six teams - Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Lions, and Kolkata Knight Riders

BCCI
Dinesh Karthik of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in action during the eliminator match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 on May 22, at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

In a dramatic showdown, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost their eliminator match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 4 wickets. Once again, the grasp of championship glory slipped through the hands of Faf Du Plessis' team. And with that, the final chapter of the illustrious cricket career of the great Dinesh Karthik marked the end. DK is retiring! it was visible at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 22, Wednesday amidst the warm hugs exchanges with fellow players. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Before the start of the 2024 IPL season, Dinesh Karthik had announced his retirement from both the league and international cricket. And as the curtain fell on RCB's campaign, the time arrived when one of the finest finishers in the tournament's history, DK in his immaculate maturity (39-year-old) with 4842 runs from 257 matches, bids farewell to the Jersey No. 19 and green fields of the cricket world.

Dinesh Karthik's IPL Teams

Karthik has many talents, one of which is the rare gift of remaining lowkey, underrated, as though he were not the he is not an omen of hope when it almost dies, as though he was not the force that clinches victory against all odds. Yet, he is unmistakably Dinesh Karthik, the unsung hero of the tournament. In 17 years of IPL, he represented six teams - Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Lions, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Dinesh Karthik embarked on his IPL journey with Delhi Daredevils in 2008, before his stints with Kings XI Punjab in 2011. He played for Mumbai Indians for two years and then he returned to Delhi in 2014. In 2015, with a whopping amount of Rs 10.5 crore RCB acquired the wicket-keeper batter. But just the next year, Karthik joined the Gujarat Lions and played till 2017. And then he led the Kolkata Knight Riders for four years to finally get back to RCB in 2023 - the team where he spent his last days.

Dinesh Karthik's IPL 2024 Journey

In the 2024 Indian Premier League season, Karthik played 15 matches and scored 326 runs at an average of 36.22. He received the tag for being the best finisher by many pundits smashing 27 fours and 22 maximums struck at 187.36. Guarding the wickets, DK took four catches.

The best innings! the best of all! following the same trend of defeat like RCB's fate, there was a match between SunRisers Hyderabad in which they posted a mammoth target of 287 runs for three. at M Chinnaswamy, among the dead hopes Dinesh Karthik singlehandedly led the charge and executed one of the best knocks of IPL, 83 off 35 balls comprising of 7 sixes and 5 fours. He departed at 244/7 but unfortunatley 20 overs of RCB finished at them with 262/7.

