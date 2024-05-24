England Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

England cricket team is all set to take on the visiting Pakistan in the second match of the four-match T20I series at Headingley in Leeds on May 25, Saturday. (More Cricket News)
The first match of the series was abandoned without a single bowl due to rain. England led by Jos Buttler will seek a winning start in the upcoming game as their last international tour to India ended in a humiliating 1-4 loss. Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, the hosts will take this series as a dress rehearsal and hope to carry the momentum.
On the other hand, Pakistan are coming on the back of a 2-2 drawT20I series against New Zealand. In the Ireland series, the Babar Azam-led team took the series 2-1. With a reinforced coaching staff, Pakistan will look to go all the way in the T20 World Cup starting from June 1 in West Indies and the USA.
When is England Vs Pakistan 1st T20I?
The first game of the four-match series between England and Pakistan will take place on Wednesday, May 22 at 11 PM IST at Headingley in Leeds.
Where to watch England Vs Pakistan 1st T20I In India?
The live telecast of England and Pakistan T20I series available on Sony Sports Network and the streaming in India will be on Sony Liv App and website.
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman
England: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali (vc), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Reece Topley, Mark Wood