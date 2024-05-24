Cricket

England Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The first match in the four-match T20I series between England and Pakistan was abandoned due to rain, they are now gearing up for the second game. Here's how, when and where you can watch the match live

X | England Cricket
England cricket team during the practice session ahead of the 2nd T20I match against Pakistan. Photo: X | England Cricket
info_icon

England cricket team is all set to take on the visiting Pakistan in the second match of the four-match T20I series at Headingley in Leeds on May 25, Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The first match of the series was abandoned without a single bowl due to rain. England led by Jos Buttler will seek a winning start in the upcoming game as their last international tour to India ended in a humiliating 1-4 loss. Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, the hosts will take this series as a dress rehearsal and hope to carry the momentum.

On the other hand, Pakistan are coming on the back of a 2-2 drawT20I series against New Zealand. In the Ireland series, the Babar Azam-led team took the series 2-1. With a reinforced coaching staff, Pakistan will look to go all the way in the T20 World Cup starting from June 1 in West Indies and the USA. 

When is England Vs Pakistan 1st T20I?

The first game of the four-match series between England and Pakistan will take place on Wednesday, May 22 at 11 PM IST at Headingley in Leeds. 

Where to watch England Vs Pakistan 1st T20I In India?

The live telecast of England and Pakistan T20I series available on Sony Sports Network and the streaming in India will be on Sony Liv App and website.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

England: Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali (vc), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (wk), Reece Topley, Mark Wood

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: May 24, 2024
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Father Of 5 Girls Slits Pregnant Wife's Abdomen To Know Baby's Gender; Gets Life Sentence
  3. Outlook News Wrap, May 24: Bangladesh MP's Murder Mystery, Latest In Pune Porsche Crash & More
  4. Neighbour Rapes, Kills 3-Year-Old Girl In Delhi: Police
  5. HC Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To YSRCP MLA Who Smashed EVM
Entertainment News
  1. 'Atlas' On Netflix Movie Review: Even Jennifer Lopez's Strong Performance Couldn't Save This Poorly-Scripted Adventure
  2. Cannes 2024: 'All We Imagine As Light's Kani Kusruti Shows Solidarity For Palestine With Her Watermelon Shaped Bag
  3. Akshay Kumar looks back at his 'Bloody 10' childhood group: 'Humne danga macha ke rakha'
  4. Ahead Of LS Polls In Delhi, Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple
  5. Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Vocals To ‘Tu Juliet Jatt Di’ From ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’
Sports News
  1. Man City Vs Man United, FA Cup 2023-24 Final: Key Players To Watch Out For
  2. USA Vs Bangladesh Series: American Dream Alive With Historic Win Ahead Of T20 World Cup
  3. SRH Vs RR Match Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 Live Updates
  4. England Vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
World News
  1. Netanyahu To Address US Congress As ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli PM Over War Crimes
  2. No Meals When Seat Belt Sign Is On: Singapore Airlines Changes Rules After Fatal Turbulence
  3. 800 Stars Have Vanished Over 70 Years. Could They Be Collapsing Into Black Holes?
  4. At Least 100 Feared Dead After Massive Landslide Hits Papua New Guinea; PM James Marape Extends Condolences
  5. Burger King Launches $5 Meal Deal To Woo Cost-Conscious Diners
Latest Stories
  1. 'Pure Art': BTS ARMY Reacts As RM Drops Music Video For 'LOST!' From 2nd Solo Album 'Right Place, Wrong Person'
  2. TBSE Result 2024: Class 10, 12 Results Declared | Direct Link Inside tbse.tripura.gov.in
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Jay Shah Refutes Punter's, Langer's Claims
  4. Ireland Vs Netherlands T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Match 6 of Tri-Nation Series
  5. Why Are Top Russian Military Officials Getting Arrested
  6. Hina Khan On Missing Cannes Film Festival 2024: If I Went There, Everything Would Just Click
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE News: Modi Pledged UCC, Congress Supporting 'Sharia', Says PM