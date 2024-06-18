Cricket

Haris Rauf Reacts After Video Shows Him Losing Cool And Nearly Entering Street Fight With Fans

Rauf took to social media to bring up his side of the story and said that even though the pacer is open to receiving feedback, he will not hesitate to respond when it comes to his family and parents

AP/Adam Hunger
Haris Rauf Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has reacted to a video where he could be seen engaging in a verbal spat with a group of fans and almost coming to blows with them. (T20 World Cup Coverage | More Cricket News)

The viral video shows the Pakistan pacer walking on a street alongside his wife when the group of fans walking past Rauf exchanged a few words with him. The exact words were not clear from the short clip but they were enough to enrage Rauf who charged towards these fans.

However, Rauf was stopped by his wife and the people around him from entering into a streetfight. The verbal back and forth continues even as the video clip ends.

Rauf took to social media to bring up his side of the story and said that even though the pacer is open to receiving feedback, he will not hesitate to respond when it comes to his parents.

BY PTI

"As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticize us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly," Rauf wrote in his social media post.

"It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions," he added.

Pakistan had a terrible time in the ongoing T20 World Cup where they were knocked out in the very first stage of the tournament. One of the most shocking results of the tournament was Pakistan's loss to USA in their opening match. The loss followed by another close defeat at the hand of India meant that there World Cup fortunes did not remain in their hands.

Two wins against Canada and Ireland in their last two games were not enough for the last T20 Word Cup's finalist to advance to the Super 8s.

Haris Rauf was Pakistan's joint top wicket taker in the tournament alongside Mohammed Amir with seven wickets.

