Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Hits Back At Asia Cup Criticism: 'Expected To Perform Like Robots'

Pakistan's Haris Rauf labelled international cricket as unforgiving, addressing unrealistic player expectations after criticism of his performance against India in the Asia Cup 2025 final

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf Hits Back At Asia Cup 2025 criticism
Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara during the first ODI match in Rawalpindi, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.
  • Haris Rauf described international cricket as 'unforgiving'

  • He reflected on the pressure for players to perform flawlessly

  • Rauf revealed his aspirations to play Test cricket for Pakistan

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf characterised international cricket as "unforgiving", stating that "humans are expected to perform like robots". He said this while addressing criticism about his recent underwhelming performances, including the Asia Cup 2025 final against India.

Haris subsequently produced a match-winning performance, capturing four wickets to guide Pakistan to a narrow six-run victory over Sri Lanka in their first One-Day International on Tuesday.

Earlier, he had received a two-match suspension during the previous series against South Africa for offensive gestures during the Asia Cup games against India in September, actions which "brought the game into disrepute."

Haris Acknowledges Bad Days

Haris Rauf spoke about player expectations during a post-match conference, especially when asked about why he struggled in crucial matches like the Asia Cup final against India.

"There is no forgiveness for us," Rauf said. "We are expected to perform like robots but we are human beings and we can have bad days."

Haris, who conceded 50 runs in 3.4 overs to become the most expensive bowler in the Asia Cup final, where India won, said that any player can experience a poor day because plans do not always materialise.

"The main thing is you don't give up. You don't die from a bad day," he said. "We just keep belief in our skills and keep on working on rectifying mistakes but as a professional cricketer any bowler can have a bad day."

Responding to fan disappointment, he asserted that one should never doubt players' efforts, even on an unsuccessful day. "No player likes to be criticised, yes everyone has their opinion, but like I said for us, there is no forgiveness," he regretted. "You might have 10 good matches and one bad game and everyone will remember the bad game."

Haris Confirms Test Cricket Aspirations

Haris Rauf confirmed his desire to play Test cricket for Pakistan, and decladed his readiness for the same. The pacer has played only one Test for Pakistan – against England at Rawalpindi in 2022.

"I want to play Tests also for Pakistan. I am ready whenever the selectors or the Board want me for Tests," he said, "but my only point is to inform us in advance so that we can go and prepare for red-ball cricket where you have to bowl a lot of overs in a day."

(With PTI Inputs)

