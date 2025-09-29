India Vs Pakistan: Who Won Yesterday In IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final In Dubai?

Needing 10 off the last over, Tilak deposited the controversial trouble monger Haris Rauf into mid-wicket stands before Rinku Singh, getting his first hit of the tournament, sent the Indian fans into delirium with a winning boundary

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia cup Cricket final 2025 India vs Pakistan match photos_Rinku Singh, Rinku Singh
Asia cup 2025 Final: Indian batters Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India are the 2025 Asia Cup champions

  • India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in final to win the trophy in Dubai

  • Tilak Varma starred with the bat before Kuldeep Yadav had bamboozled Pakistan with the ball

Tilak Varma, the sinewy left-hander from the city of Nizams, produced a heady cocktail of chutzpah and discretion to guide India to their ninth Asia Cup title, following a five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final here on Sunday.

Needing 10 off the last over, Tilak deposited the controversial trouble monger Haris Rauf into mid-wicket stands before Rinku Singh, getting his first hit of the tournament, sent the Indian fans into delirium with a winning boundary.

Having slumped to 20 for three inside first five overs, Tilak (69 not out off 53 balls) was composed and audacious in equal measure with Sanju Samson (24) and Shivam Dube (33 off 21 balls ) proving to be brilliant support casts as India chased down 147 in 19.4 overs.

The tension was immense due to off-field events leading up to the final but this Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav and guided by Gautam Gambhir walked the talk when it came to upping the fearlessness quotient in a pressure cooker scenario with stands on a boiling point and fans engaging in fisticuffs.

Related Content
Related Content

If Kuldeep Yadav (17 wickets in tournament) wreaked havoc that saw Pakistan lose their last nine wickets for a mere 33 runs, Tilak displayed unusual calm after the team suffered its first top-order collapse.

He added 57 with Samson and another 60 runs with Dube to continue India's supremacy against Pakistan across white ball formats in the past few years.

The decisive point in the game was the 15th over bowled by Haris Rauf (0/50 in 3.4 overs) which yielded as many as 17 runs.

It started with Dube slapping Rauf through the covers and Tilak hitting a ramrod straight drive before a pick-up pull behind square increased the pacer's woes. So much so head coach Mike Hesson was agitated that he was bowling the wrong line.

Rauf, one of the biggest reasons for escalating tensions between two teams, was pulled into the mid-wicket stands by Dube with 17 needed off last two overs.

'Law of Averages' was suppose to catch up with Abhishek Sharma (5) sooner or later and Pakistan's new ball bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf were clever enough to bowl a lot of slower deliveries.

Abhishek, who likes to hit through the line and on the rise, was finding it difficult to connect and lobbed one to mid-on. Suryakumar Yadav (1) and Shubman Gill (12) also perished trying to meet the slower deliveries early as India were left tottering at 20 for three.

Samson (24 off 21 balls) got into the groove with a cover drive off Shaheen while Tilak whipped a Faheem delivery outside leg-stump into the deep fine leg stand.

When Abrar Ahmed came into the attack, Tilak slog swept him over cow corner for a maximum as the duo added 50 runs for the fourth wicket.

However just as he was gaining confidence having hit Saim Ayub for a six, Samson was out trying to hit Abrar against the turn.

Earlier, a majestic Kuldeep, in the company of a wily Varun Chakravarthy and a parsimonious Axar Patel, literally ran through an inept Pakistan batting line-up skittling out the arch-rivals for a below par 146 for 19.1 overs after opting to field.

Hamstrung by Hardik Pandya's absence and pushed back briefly due to a solid opening stand of 84 between Sahibzada Farhan (57 off 38 balls) and Fakhar Zaman (46 off 35 balls), the Indian spin troika of Kuldeep (4/30 in 4 overs), Axar Patel (2/26 in 4 overs) and Chakravarthy (2/30 in 4 overs) literally choked them in the back-10 to bring India right back in the match.

From 113 for one at one stage when Fakhar and Saim Ayub were batting, wickets fell like nine pins once Kuldeep got rid of the latter. India got the remaining nine wickets for 33 runs to take the upperhand halfway into the final.

To rub it in, Jasprit Bumrah (2/25 in 3.1 overs), who was having another off day, yorked Haris Rauf and then made half a gesture of a crashing plane in a send-off that reminded one of the Pakistani pacer's controversial gesture to the Indian fans in the previous game.

So what changed between the front and the back-10? It was the lines that the Indian spinners bowled to the Pakistani batters apart from taking the pace-off deliveries.

All the spinners started bowling slightly slower deliveries outside the hitting arc of the batters and that did the trick. Salman Ali Agha and Hussain Talat once again tried to hit their way out of trouble and failed miserably.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Refuse To Accept Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Tilak Varma Revels In One Of 'Most Special Knocks' Of His Life

  3. IND Vs PAK: Rinku Singh Fulfills His Manifestation, Hits Winning Runs in Asia Cup 2025 Final

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND Outplay PAK To Lift Record Ninth Title

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PM Modi Congratulates IND, Taunts PAK With Operation Sindoor - Check Tweet

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  2. Day In Pics: September 28, 2025

  3. Delhi’s IGI Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. Bhagat Singh: The Rebel Who Spoke In Silence

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  3. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

  4. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  5. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  2. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

  3. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  4. Canada Works On Proposal For Skilled Workers After Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike

  5. At Least 77 Palestinians Killed, 379 Injured In Israeli Attacks Across Gaza In The Past 24 Hours

Latest Stories

  1. September 27, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Taurus, Virgo, And Capricorn

  2. Weekly Horoscope, Sept 28 - Oct 4, 2025: Fresh Starts For Aries, Financial Stability For Taurus, and Harmony For Virgo

  3. UN Security Council Blocks China And Russia’s Effort To Delay Sanctions On Iran

  4. India Says Pakistan Military Pleaded For Cessation Of Fighting During Operation Sindoor

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya Under Injury Cloud? Team India Allays Concerns

  6. Sonam Wangchuk Detained Under NSA Over 'Provocative Speeches', Says Ladakh Administration

  7. India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Warm-up Match

  8. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations