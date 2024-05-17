Cricket

Pakistan's Tour Of England 2024: Pacer Haris Rauf Likely To Play In 1st T20I At Leeds

Haris, one of the country's leading T20 bowlers, suffered a groin injury during the first half of the Pakistan Super League in February

haris rauf twitter @HarisRauf14
Haris Rauf suffered a groin injury during the first half of the Pakistan Super League 2024 in February. Photo: X/ @HarisRauf14
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf is likely to make a comeback from injury in the first T20I against England later this month, brightening his chances of being included in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup in the Americas. (More Cricket News)

According to a team official in England, Haris has started training with the Pakistan side ahead of the first T20I at Leeds on May 22.

"He is looking sharp and bowling with rhythm in the nets," the official said.

Haris, one of the country's leading T20 bowlers, suffered a groin injury during the first half of the Pakistan Super League in February.

The official said that Haris had responded well to treatment and had also done rehabilitation as advised by the doctors.

"Now, the medical panel of the Pakistan team, including team doctor, physiotherapist, trainer and head coach, will take a call on whether to pitch Haris back into international cricket against England or give him more time to recover for the World Cup," he added.

A team source said that captain Babar Azam was keen to test Haris' fitness in the first T20I as the Pakistan selectors will finalise the 15-member World Cup squad around May 24.

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf. - (Photo: X | Haris Rauf)
"The skipper wants to see Haris back in action so that a proper assessment can be made about his workload as well," he said.

It has been decided that Pakistan will not send any of the 18 players in England back home. Apart from the 15 who will be named in the World Cup squad, the rest will go as travelling reserves.

"That is unless the selectors decide to include someone from outside these 18 in England," the source said.

Pakistan will play four T20Is in England before the World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June.

