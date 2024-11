Cricket

AUS Vs PAK 2nd ODI: Rauf, Ayub Help Visitors Level Series

Fast bowler Haris Rauf took 5-29 and Saim Ayub scored 82 runs as Pakistan defeated Australia by nine wickets in the second one-day international on Friday. Australia was 163 all out in 35 overs against Rauf’s relentless pace and left-hander Ayub smashed six sixes and five fours as Pakistan cruised to 169-1 in 26.3 overs to level the three-match series. Former captain Babar Azam (15 not out) clinched the victory with a pulled six off Adam Zampa with Abdullah Shafique staying unbeaten on better than run-a-ball 64 which featured four boundaries and three sixes. The series decider will be played at Perth on Sunday with Australia resting five frontline players to prepare for the five-match home test series against India, starting from Nov. 22 at Perth.