AUS Vs PAK, 2nd ODI: Haris Rauf's Fifer Helps Pakistan Thrash Australia In Adelaide, Level Series 1-1

Australia were bowled out in the 35th over and Haris Rauf finished with the bowling figures of 8-0-29-5. He was named Player of the Match for his brilliant performance

Pakistans Saim Ayub, right, hits a six in front of Australias Josh Inglis. AP Photo
Pakistan's Saim Ayub, right, hits a six in front of Australia's Josh Inglis during their one-day international cricket match in Adelaide.
Pakistan bounced back in style and registered a convincing nine-wicket victory in the second ODI against Australia at Adelaide Oval to level the series. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan chased down the modest target of 164 runs in the 27th over to win the match. Now, the series decider will be played at the Perth on Sunday.

Pakistan openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique rattled the Australian bowlers while chasing and added 137 runs for the first wicket before Adam Zampa provided the much-needed breakthrough. Ayub missed a well-deserving ton by 18 runs.

Babar Azam made an unbeaten 15 off 20 balls to secure Pakistan's easy win. Shafique remained unbeaten on 64 off 69 balls which included four 4s and three 6s. Ayub hit six maximums in his inning.

Scores were levelled when Zampa came to bowl the 27th over and Babar hit him for a six to win the game.

Earlier, Pakistan decided to go into the second match without making any change in the playing XI despite losing the opener in Melbourne. Australia replaced Sean Abbott with Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI. Pakistan invited Australians to bat first after winning the toss.

Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk gave a blazing start but they were soon removed by Shaheen Afridi. Then came Haris Rauf and he completely bamboozled the Australian middle-order.

The veteran batter Steven Smith spent some time at the crease and made 35 off 48 balls but Mohammad Hasnain got rid of him by a caught behind. Tailenders tried their best but could not put more than 163 runs on the board.

Australia were bowled out in the 35th over and Haris Rauf finished with the bowling figures of 8-0-29-5. He was named Player of the Match for his brilliant performance.

Now, both teams will move to Perth, where the stage is set for a thrilling series decider on Sunday. Australia will be without their full-time captain Pat Cummins and other senior players. Jos Inglis will take the charge in his absence.

