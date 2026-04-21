Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Fourth Win On Line As Playoffs Battle Intensifies

Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match 30 between LHQ and QTG at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, April 21

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Vikas Patwal
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026
Lahore Qalandars takes on Quetta Gladiators in match 30 of PSL 2026 on Tuesday, April 21. Photo: thepslt20/X
Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 30 of PSL 2026 between LHQ and QTG at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, April 21. The Qalandars have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far and are currently at the seventh spot in the points table with 6 points after 3 wins and four losses from seven matches. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman have been the standout performers for them in the tournament so far. On the other hand, QTG are 4th in the standings with 6 points from 3 wins and five losses in the eight matches played so far. Hasan Nawaz has been their top performer with the bat, while Usman Tariq has led the mantle for them with the ball. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Streamed Details

The match 30 of PSL 2026 between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will not be streamed in India due to political tensions between both the nations.

Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Match Details

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Timings: 3:00 PM IST

Lahore Qalandars Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Greetings!

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 30 of PSL 2026 between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators on Tuesday, April 21. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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