Rawalpindiz Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Rizwan’s Men Under Pressure After Seven Straight Losses

Mohammad Rizwan (L) scored 76 off 56 balls in Multan Sultans’ recent victory in PSL 2022. File

Rawalpindiz take on in-form Multan Sultans in Match 31 of PSL 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi, with the two teams heading into the clash on completely contrasting runs. Multan have been one of the standout sides this season, sitting near the top of the table with five wins in seven matches, thanks to a well-balanced unit and consistent performances across departments. Meanwhile, Rawalpindiz are still searching for their first win, having struggled for rhythm despite a capable lineup. With a balanced Karachi pitch expected to assist both batters and bowlers, Multan start as clear favorites, but Rawalpindiz will be desperate to turn their campaign around in this crucial encounter.

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21 Apr 2026, 06:38:41 pm IST Rawalpindiz Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Streaming Info Pakistan: Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco

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