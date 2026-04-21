Rawalpindiz Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Rizwan’s Men Under Pressure After Seven Straight Losses

Rawalpindiz Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Streaming Info
Pakistan: Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco
Australia and New Zealand: ESPN
USA and Canada: Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz
United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY, Tapmad
Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad
Sri Lanka: Dialog Television
Nepal: Tapmad
MENA (Middle East and Africa): Cricbuzz (also via Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE, Switch TV, StarPlay)
Rest of the world: Tapmad
Rawalpindiz Vs Multan Sultans LIVE Cricket Score, PSL 2026: Greetings!
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of match 31 of PSL 2026 between Rawalpindiz and Multan Sultans on Tuesday, April 21. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.