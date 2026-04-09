Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Karachi Kings clash with Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2026 match 17
The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will be the second match of the Karachi leg
Check the toss update and playing XIs below
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 continues its exhilarating run as Karachi Kings (KRK) prepare to host Peshawar Zalmi (PES) tonight, April 9, Thursday. This Match 17 of the tournament will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Karachi Kings have enjoyed a dream start to their 2026 campaign. They enter this fixture as the only unbeaten team left in the competition, sitting comfortably at third in the standings with three wins from three matches.
Their most recent victory was a clinical chase of 198 against the Rawalpindiz, anchored by a blistering 74 from Azam Khan. Led by the experienced David Warner, the Kings’ bowling unit has also been exceptionally disciplined, with Hasan Ali leading the wicket-taking charts with 8 scalps so far.
Peshawar Zalmi, meanwhile, have had a slightly more disrupted path but remain a dangerous threat. They currently sit fourth in the points table with five points from three games. Zalmi began their season with a record-breaking chase of 215, followed by a frustrating washout against Islamabad United.
However, they are coming off a thrilling, last-ball victory over the Hyderabad Kingsmen on Wednesday. Iftikhar Ahmed’s all-round heroics and Babar Azam’s steady hand at the top have been the pillars of their resurgent form.
The captaincy battle today features two of the game’s most prolific openers. David Warner has been a calm presence for Karachi, providing solid foundations and tactical clarity. Opposite him is Babar Azam, who has already amassed 82 runs this season and remains the heartbeat of the Zalmi lineup.
While Peshawar holds the historical advantage—winning 15 out of their 23 total head-to-head encounters—Karachi's current momentum makes this one of the most unpredictable matches of the season.
In a relief for players and fans, the weather in Karachi is much clearer than in other parts of the region. Forecasters are predicting a pleasant evening with temperatures around 25°C and a 0% chance of rain.
Unlike the recent washouts seen in Lahore, tonight’s game is expected to go ahead without interruption. The pitch at the National Stadium is expected to favor batters, though spinners like Adam Zampa for Karachi and Sufiyan Muqeem for Peshawar could find significant turn as the match progresses.
Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Karachi Kings have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2026 match 17.
Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Karachi Kings: Muhammad Waseem, David Warner(c), Salman Agha, Azam Khan(w), Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Abbas Afridi, Saad Baig, Mohammad Hamza, Adam Zampa, Mir Hamza
Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Michael Bracewell, Farhan Yousaf, Abdul Samad, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana
Where will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match be played?
The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.
When will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match be played?
The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match will not be televised in India.
Where to live stream the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match?
The PSL 2026 match between Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries.