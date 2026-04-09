Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2026: Get Toss Update, Playing XIs

Babar Azam and David Warner at the Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match toss at the National Stadium in Karachi. Photo: thepslt20/X

Babar Azam and David Warner at the Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 match toss at the National Stadium in Karachi. Photo: thepslt20/X