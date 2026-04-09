PSL 2026: Kusal Mendis Smashes Blistering 109 Against Karachi Kings, Powers Peshawar Zalmi To Record 246/3

Summary of this article
Kusal Mendis scored a blistering century in the PSL 2026
He scored 109 runs off 52 deliveries during the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match
His century powered Zalmi to a mammoth 246/3
In Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Match 17 of the 2026 Pakistan Super League (PSL), Sri Lankan star Kusal Mendis delivered a historic performance for Peshawar Zalmi, becoming the first Sri Lankan player to score a century in the tournament's history.
His masterclass at the National Stadium in Karachi not only dismantled the home side’s bowling attack but also provided a big blow to Karachi Kings who has been unbeaten so far in the competition.
Mendis, playing as the wicketkeeper-batter, walked in at number three and immediately took control of the game. He played a devastating innings, scoring 109 runs off just 52 balls. His knock was a perfect blend of timing and aggression, featuring 14 boundaries and 4 massive sixes.
The highlight of the evening was Mendis’ massive 161-run partnership with captain Babar Azam, who played a supporting role with 61 runs. Mendis reached his milestone in the 17th over by working a delivery from spinner Adam Zampa past square leg for a single.
The century came at a blistering strike rate of 209.62, leaving the Karachi Kings' bowlers with no answers on a flat batting track.
Karachi Kings had entered this game as the most dominant team in the competition, boasting a 100%-win record. However, Mendis’ onslaught forced them onto the back foot early.
Mendis’ performance is a significant milestone for his personal 2026 season, especially following his successful stint in the T20 World Cup earlier this year.
After Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to field, Peshawar Zalmi posted a massive total of 246/3 in their 20 overs. Mendis was expertly supported by captain Babar Azam, who scored 87 off 51 deliveries, while a late cameo from Abdul Samad (40* off 12 balls) pushed the target into record-breaking territory.
In response, the Karachi Kings’ chase has stumbled early under the immense pressure of the scoreboard. They lost captain David Warner for a golden duck and Salman Ali Agha for just 5, leaving them reeling at 45/4 after 7.3 overs.