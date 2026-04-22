Ali Raza Scripts History With Hat-Trick In Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2026 Clash

Summary of this article
Ali Raza took a stunning hat-trick in the final over, becoming the youngest player in PSL history to achieve the feat
Karachi Kings finished at 182/9 after a strong start but collapsed in the last over
Raza ended with figures of 4/41, turning the momentum in Peshawar Zalmi’s favour
Peshawar Zalmi’s teenage pacer Ali Raza delivered one of the most dramatic moments of PSL 2026, picking up a sensational hat-trick against Karachi Kings and scripting history.
The 18-year-old became the youngest player in PSL history to take a hat-trick, doing it under immense pressure in the final over. With Karachi looking set for a strong finish, Raza’s composure and execution turned the game on its head in a matter of deliveries.
Ali Raza creates history with record-breaking hat-trick
Karachi Kings had earlier put themselves in a commanding position after being asked to bat first. They powered their way to 182/9 in 20 overs, with the top order laying a solid foundation and the middle order pushing the scoring rate.
At one stage, Karachi looked well on course for a total beyond 190, especially with wickets in hand heading into the final over. However, what followed was a stunning collapse that completely shifted momentum.
Ali Raza’s final over turned into pure drama. On 19.4, he dismissed Khushdil Shah in a bizarre hit-wicket dismissal. The very next ball (19.5), he produced a pinpoint yorker to castle Shahid Aziz for a golden duck.
Then came the moment of history, on 19.6, Raza bowled Hasan Ali with a full delivery to complete a sensational hat-trick. In the span of three balls, Karachi went from pushing for a big finish to losing three wickets in succession.
Raza finished with figures of 4/41 in 4 overs, but the numbers only tell part of the story. His final over not only derailed Karachi’s innings but also ensured they were restricted to 182, a total that felt underwhelming given their earlier dominance.
For an 18-year-old to deliver such a high-pressure over speaks volumes about his temperament and skill. Hat-tricks are rare in T20 cricket, and to achieve one in such fashion, clean bowling, yorkers, and even a freak dismissal, makes it even more special. This spell could well mark the arrival of a future star for Peshawar Zalmi and Pakistan cricket.
Who is the youngest player to take a hat-trick in PSL history?
Ali Raza became the youngest player to take a hat-trick at just 18 years old.
What were Ali Raza’s bowling figures in the match?
He finished with impressive figures of 4/41, including a match-turning hat-trick in the final over.