PSZ Vs ISU, PSL 2026: Check Karachi Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Pakistan Super League Qualifier

Summary of this article
Peshawar Zalmi take on Islamabad United in Qualifier 1 of PSL 2026
The winner of this tie advances straight to the final
These two sides have met 26 times in PSL
Peshawar Zalmi lock horns against Islamabad United in the first Qualifier of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 on Tuesday, April 28. Both teams enter the game after finishing the league phase strongly.
The contest promises to be an entertaining affair and will be eager to progress to the next stage.
The winner of the Qualifier moves straight to the final, while the losing team will get another opportunity via the next playoff match.
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Head-to-Head T20I Record
Matches Played: 26
PSZ Won: 13
ISU Won: 13
Tied/NR: 1
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Karachi Weather
The Karachi weather today will be pleasant and slightly on the hotter side. The temperatures in the city will vary from 31 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be at 49% and there will no chance of rain tonight.
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Squads
Islamabad United Squad: Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan(c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohammad Faiq, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad, Andries Gous, Sameen Gul, Dipendra Singh Airee, Richard Gleeson
Peshawar Zalmi Squad: James Vince, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Mirza Tahir Baig, Aamer Jamal, Brian Bennett, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Aaron Hardie