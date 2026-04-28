PSZ Vs ISU Match Facts, PSL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Pakistan Super League Qualifier

Islamabad United takes on Peshawar Zalmi on April 28 in Qualifier 1 of the Pakistan Super League 2026. PSZ finished top of the PSL 2026 standings with ISU coming in as second

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Pakistan Super League 2026
PSL: Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi in Qualifier 1 Photo: AP/Fareed Khan
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Peshawar Zalmi take on Islamabad United in the PSL 2026 Qualifier 1

  • The winner of this tie advances to the final

  • PSZ finished top of the PSL 2026 standings

Peshawar Zalmi will go up against Islamabad United in the first Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 on Tuesday, April 28 at the National Stadium, Karachi. The winner of this match will advance straight into the final whereas the loser will take on the winner of Eliminator.

Babar Azam-led PSZ have been one of the most consistent sides in this PSL 2026. They have enjoyed a dominant league-stage campaign with 8 victories.

On the other hand, Islamabad United ended up second in the PSL 2026 points table with six wins.

PSZ Vs ISU, PSL 2026: Match Facts

  • Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

  • Date: 28 April 2026 (Tuesday)

  • Time: 7:30PM (IST)

  • Captains: Babar Azam (PSZ), Shadab Khan (ISU)

  • On-field umpires: Christopher Gaffaney of New Zealand and Alexander Wharf of England are on-field Umpires for the Qualifier.

  • 3rd Umpire: Faisal Khan Aafreedi

  • Current Standings: PSZ (1st), ISU (2nd)

PSZ Vs ISU, PSL 2026: Head-To-Head

  • Matches Played: 26

  • PSZ Won: 13

  • ISU Won: 13

  • Tied/NR: 1

PSZ Vs ISU, PSL 2026: Squads

Islamabad United Squad: Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan(c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Salman Mirza, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohammad Faiq, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad, Andries Gous, Sameen Gul, Dipendra Singh Airee, Richard Gleeson

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Peshawar Zalmi Squad: James Vince, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Farhan Yousaf, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Kashif Ali, Mirza Tahir Baig, Aamer Jamal, Brian Bennett, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Haris, Khalid Usman, Aaron Hardie

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