Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United Toss Update, PSL 2026: ISU To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

PSZ will lock horns with Islamabad United ISU in Qualifier 1 of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday, April 28 Photo: X/@PeshawarZalmi

PSZ will lock horns with Islamabad United ISU in Qualifier 1 of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday, April 28 Photo: X/@PeshawarZalmi