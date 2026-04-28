Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United Toss Update, PSL 2026: ISU To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
ISU won the toss and elected to bowl first against PSZ
The winning team will directly qualify for the final
The loser will play the winner from the Eliminators match
Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ) will lock horns with Islamabad United (ISU) in Qualifier 1 of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday, April 28.
Peshawar Zalmi have been in sublime form in PSL 2026, finishing at the top with 16 points from 8 wins and one loss in 10 matches. Their batters have been in tremendous form in the season, led by Kusal Mendis, who amassed 500 runs in the season for PSL.
He was well complemented by Babar Azam, who also showed a rich vein of form in the tournament, while Sufiyan Muqeem and Nahid Rana led the charge for them with the ball.
On the other hand, Islamabad also have been clinical in the season so far, finishing at the second spot in the points table with six wins in ten matches. Devon Conway and Sameer Minhas have been their mainstays with the bat, while Shadab Khan led the bowling department of the United.
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Toss Update
Islamabad United have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Playing XIs
Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Michael Bracewell, Farhan Yousaf, Aaron Hardie, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Khurram Shahzad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit
Islamabad United: Devon Conway(w), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan(c), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Salman Mirza
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026: Streaming Details
The Qualifier 1 match of PSL 2026 between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will not be televised in India due to political tensions between India and Pakistan.