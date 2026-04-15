Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators Toss Update, PSL 2026: PSZ Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

Summary of this article
PSZ will bowl first against QTG in match 23 PSL 2026
PSZ have been unbeaten in the tournament so far
QTG are at the 5th spot in the points table
Peshawar Zalmi (PSZ) will be up against Quetta Gladiators in match 23 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at the National Stadium, Karachi on Wednesday, April 15.
PSZ have been the table-toppers with 11 points from five wins out of six matches, while Quetta Gladiators are tottering at the fifth spot with 4 points from 2 wins in five matches. Zalmi have been a dominant force this year, and their staggering 159-run win over Multan Sultans reflects the kind of season they are having.
Babar Azam has been the most reliable batter for them and has been scoring runs in almost every match, while Sufiyaan Muqeem has led their bowling attack with his left-arm spin.
On the other hand, Quetta Gladiators have had a topsy-turvy season so far, and their performances have been marred by inconsistencies. Hasan Nawaz has been their best batter, but for them to qualify for the next stage, the spin duo of Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq needs to step up and win matches for them.
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators.
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris, Babar Azam(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Aaron Hardie, Mohammad Basit, Ali Raza
Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel(c), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay(w), Tom Curran, Jahandad Khan, Ahsan Ali, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators, IPL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 23 of PSL 2026 between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will be streamed in India due to political tensions between the two countries.