Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score, PSL 2026: PES Eye Win Against QG In Karachi

Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars by six wickets in Karachi. X/@thepslt20

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan Super League 2025-26 Match 29 on Sunday, 19 April at the National Stadium, Karachi. The unbeaten Peshawar Zalmi (PES) lock horns with Quetta Gladiators (QUE) in match No. 29 of the ongoing PSL 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, April 19. Babar Azam has led Zalmi from the front, guiding them to six wins from seven games, with one match ending without a result. Their most recent outing came against the Gladiators, which they won comfortably by eight wickets while chasing 155 with nine balls to spare. Quetta Gladiators, meanwhile, sit fourth on the table with three wins and four losses from seven matches. Saud Shakeel and Co. come into this clash on the back of a six-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars.

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19 Apr 2026, 06:37:47 pm IST Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Streaming Info The PSL 2026 matches will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries. However, those outside India can watch the match on these platforms listen below: Pakistan: Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco

Australia and New Zealand: ESPN

USA and Canada: Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz

United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY, Tapmad

Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad

Sri Lanka: Dialog Television

Nepal: Tapmad

MENA (Middle East and Africa): Cricbuzz (also via Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE, Switch TV, StarPlay)

Rest of the world: Tapmad