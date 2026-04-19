Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score, PSL 2026: PES Eye Win Against QG In Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Streaming Info
The PSL 2026 matches will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries. However, those outside India can watch the match on these platforms listen below:
Pakistan: Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco
Australia and New Zealand: ESPN
USA and Canada: Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz
United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY, Tapmad
Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad
Sri Lanka: Dialog Television
Nepal: Tapmad
MENA (Middle East and Africa): Cricbuzz (also via Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE, Switch TV, StarPlay)
Rest of the world: Tapmad
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Hello!
Good evening. We’re back with another live blog featuring Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators. Stay tuned for live updates as the action gets underway.