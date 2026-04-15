Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Table-Toppers PSZ Enter Favourites Against Struggling QTG

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Check out the live score and real-time updates of match 23 of the Pakistan Super League at the National Stadium Karachi

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Vikas Patwal
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Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score
Quetta Gladiators take on table-toppers Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi. thepslt20/X
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 23 of the Pakistan Super League 2026 at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday, April 15. Peshawar Zalmi are sitting at the summit of the points table with 11 points from five wins out of six matches, while Quetta Gladiators are languishing at the fifth spot with 4 points from 2 wins in five matches. Zalmi are having a standout season with the 159-run win over Multan Sultans being their highlighted feature, which sums up their season. Babar Azam has been their mainstay with the bat, while Sufiyan Muqeem's left-arm leg spin has bamboozled batters. On the other hand, have had a mixed season so far, with Hasan Nawaz being their best batter in the season so far, but their bowling, which has the spin duo of Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq, needs to step up to keep the hopes of their qualification alive.
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Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Match Details

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Standings: PSZ (1st), QTG (5th)

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Hello All!

Hello cricket buffs! We're back with another live blog of PSL 2026. This time it's the Peshawar Zalmi up against Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium in Karachi. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

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